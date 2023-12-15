Doting Dad Scott Disick Admits Sons Mason and Reign Make His 'Life Better Everyday' on Their Birthdays
It's double the trouble in the Disick household on Mason and Reign's birthdays!
Exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's two sons were born five years apart from each other on the very same date in December — causing each year to be a joint celebration.
On Thursday, December 14, Scott shared a sweet message for Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, on their special day while providing his followers a peek at his festive decorations set up inside of his home for the exciting occasion.
"Happy birthday boys! You make my life better everyday!" the dad-of-three — who also shares daughter, Penelope, 11, with Kourtney — wrote alongside a photo of silver balloons spelling out "happy birthday M&R!"
The Poosh founder also made sure to wish her boys a happy birthday, instead taking a trip down memory lane and re-sharing posts from previous years to her Instagram Story, highlighting various pictures of herself with her boys and a few solo shots of the two.
Mason and Reign's famous aunties also made sure to give their nephews a shoutout, with Kim Kardashian expressing: "These two!!! Sharing a birthday as brothers can’t be easy but also could be so much fun! I love you both so so much Mason and Reign!"
Khloé Kardashian penned a similar message for the boys, writing for Mason, "Happy birthday Mase! How in the world are you 14 already?! True, Tatum and I love you so much," while telling Reign, "Happy birthday Reigny! Brothers and best friends, born on the very same day. I love you."
Of course, momager Kris Jenner wouldn't miss one — let alone two — of her grandchildren's birthdays, dedicating an entire post to her grandsons with an adorable carousel of images.
"Happy birthday to my two amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign!!! What are the chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday?!?!?! !!" the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch detailed in a lengthy caption. "You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma!!!"
"We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one. Mason you are truly so special, kind, sweet, thoughtful, smart, talented, creative and have the best skills on a dirt bike!! Reign you are inquisitive, creative, loving, funny, talented, smart, sweet, and full of energy… I love you both with all my heart !!! 🥰😍❤️🎄🙏🏼🥳🎂 @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou," the 68-year-old concluded.