Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up in Rare Family Photo Posted by Kim Kardashian Ahead of His 14th Birthday
A tight-knit brood!
On Monday, December 11, Kim Kardashian uploaded two photos from when she was hanging out with her four kids, Scott Disick and his two eldest tots.
While the first snap featured just the SKIMS founder, 43, and her two daughters — North, 10, and Chicago West, 5 — the second photo in the Instagram post also showed her two sons, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.
In addition, Scott was present alongside son Mason, 13 — who turns 14 on Thursday, December 14 — and daughter Penelope, 11, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian in addition to son Reign, 8.
"Everything," Kim captioned the sweet shots.
Fans loved seeing the group together, with many of Kim's Instagram followers commenting on Mason's rare appearance.
"Mason looks handsome. Great looking family," one admirer wrote, while another said, "Since when did Mason get so big! Omg time literally does go too fast!"
"Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!" another fan gushed.
Scott, 40, has remained close with the Kardashian brood despite his fallout with Kourtney, 44, who just welcomed her and husband Travis Barker's first child together.
While Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner all attended a party for the Talentless founder's special day earlier this year, the Poosh creator stayed back.
That didn't stop the Revenge Body host, 39, from making a toast to the dad-of-three, admitting they didn't always see eye-to-eye.
"When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it's the most genuine, real relationship that didn't start fake, it didn't start forced," the mom-of-two confessed. "I was really just like determined to not like you and like you came into my townhouse and took up my space and I was like this guy, get out of our little place, and now I love you genuinely."
"I consider you my brother when I talk about you to anyone and everyone," she continued. "I love you, I adore you, I want the best for you. You will find the best and the best will find you because all you deserve is greatness and I love you."
Kim also sung his praises, sharing, "I have known Scott for 19 years. Scott has supported me through thick and thin, because that's who you are. Scott's my motivator. He'll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it,' and I'm like, 'I can't. This is crazy!'"
Last year, momager Kris hit back at rumors that the New York native was cut off from the brood now that Kourtney was married.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch declared on social media. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"