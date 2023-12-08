Scott Disick Decorates His Home for Hanukkah After Dinner Date With Kourtney Kardashian Look-Alike
Scott Disick is carrying on with his life as a single dad.
On Thursday, December 7, the reality star showed off big blue balloons in his living room that spelled out "Happy Hanukkah!"
"HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!! 🕎," he captioned the snap.
In the past, the New York native, 40, has celebrated the holiday with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, though they didn't appear in the photo.
A day earlier, Disick was seen out to dinner with his kids and a Kardashian look-alike at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. It's unclear if things are romantic between him and the mystery woman, who were seen in the same vehicle together outside the celebrity hotspot.
The Talentless founder hasn't been romantically linked to anyone in a while, which is why on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian decided to set him up on a blind date.
To find the right woman, the mother-daughter duo also enlisted Penelope, who said she wants her dad to date someone "older," as he has a tendency to romance ladies in their 20s.
"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed the tot, who shot back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"
"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope stated, to which Scott laughed and admitted, "I would, but it's not a good look."
The preteen listed a few characters his next girlfriend should have, noting, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
When Kris asked Scott what his "perfect girl" would look like, he jokingly referred to Khloé, 39.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he explained of the Good American co-founder. "She's got all the characteristics I want, is what I'm saying."
Khloé and Scott's flirty banter has been a constant on the family's reality shows, and though they act that way when the cameras aren't rolling, a source said they tend to ham it up when filming.
"It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show," the source told a news outlet.
The mom-of-two was more than happy to show up for Scott when they celebrated his 40th birthday, though she admitted in her toast that they didn't always see eye-to-eye.
"When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it’s the most genuine, real relationship," the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on a recent episode that captured his birthday gathering. "It didn’t start fake, it didn’t start forced."
"I was really just, like, determined to not like you, and you came into my townhouse and took up my space, and I was like, ‘This guy, get out of our little place,’ and now I love you genuinely," she gushed. "I love you, I adore you, I want the best for you. You will find the best and the best will find you, because that’s all you deserve, is greatness, and I love you."