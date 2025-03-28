or
Scott Disick's Transformation Over the Years Following His Weight-Loss Journey: Before and After Photos

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick's dramatic physical transformation has sparked fan speculation, with many questioning if weight-loss drugs played a role in his slimmer appearance.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

2009

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick looked dapper in a dark blue suit with a light blue shirt and a patterned tie as he celebrated Kim Kardashian's birthday in 2009.

2010

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

The socialite, accompanied by his then-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, rang in the new year a party in Miami, Fla. He wore a black tuxedo, a white shirt and a bow tie. He also looked sharper because of his short, slicked-back hair and groomed beard.

2011

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott went casual in his burgundy cardigan and jeans during a public outing in Beverly Hills with Kourtney and their first-born child, Mason Disick.

2012

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott presented a snazzy look at his 29th birthday dinner in Las Vegas.

2013

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

The Flip It Like Disick star rocked his plaid shirt and shorts during a meeting with his associates in Calabasas, Calif., in 2013.

2014

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

In 2014, Scott was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., donning a white, button-down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He accessorized with massive sunglasses and a gold watch.

2015

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott and Kourtney, who were in an on-again, off-again relationship before calling it quits for good in 2015, spent time together in Beverly, Hills, Calif., in March 2015. At the time, he wore a black hoodie and black T-shirt, completing his look with grey jeans, boots, sunglasses and a watch.

2017

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA
The father-of-three spent quality time with Mason and Penelope Disick in Malibu in 2017.

After his and Kourtney's split, the ex-couple established a healthy partnership to co-parent their three children together: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.

"I don't want to jinx it. I don't think we know any other way, to be honest," Scott told People when asked about his setup with Kourtney. "We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It's not broke, so don't fix it."

2018

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Scott rocked a chic look as the guest host of a night out at JEWEL Nightclub in Las Vegas.

2019

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

In a 2019 Los Angeles outing, The Kardashians star sported a dark gray oversized sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers. He also sported sunglasses that complemented his look.

2020

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Amid his and Sofia Richie's then-blooming romance at the time, the duo enjoyed a getaway on a beach in Malibu where the Talentless founder rode an electric dirt bike.

"They're both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this," a source said of Scott and Sofia's relationship at the time. "There is zero drama in their relationship right now."

They parted ways a few months later.

2021

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

The media personality opted for a gray sweatshirt and green cargo pants when he hosted the opening of the New Sugar Factory – Las Vegas/Harmon Corner Retail Center in 2021.

2022

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: MEGA

Before officially starting his weight-loss journey, Scott took his kids to a Miami beach to spend some quality time together.

2023

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

"Just me and P," Scott captioned an August 2023 photo of himself and Penelope, sharing a playful moment aboard a plane while striking peace sign poses.

2024

scott disicks transformation over the years photos
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott leaned into Mason as he captured a selfie while on an airplane.

"Young blood knocked on the way home. Best friend 4 life," he wrote in the caption.

