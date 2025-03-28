Scott Disick's Transformation Over the Years Following His Weight-Loss Journey: Before and After Photos

The father-of-three spent quality time with Mason and Penelope Disick in Malibu in 2017.

After his and Kourtney's split, the ex-couple established a healthy partnership to co-parent their three children together: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.

"I don't want to jinx it. I don't think we know any other way, to be honest," Scott told People when asked about his setup with Kourtney. "We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It's not broke, so don't fix it."