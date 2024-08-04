Mason Disick 'Would Rather Hide Out at His Father's Place in L.A.' Than Be in the Spotlight: Source
Mason Disick may come from one of the most famous and wealthy families in the world — but the 14-year-old son of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian prefers to stay out of the limelight.
"Mason would rather hide out at his father’s place in L.A. than be in the traveling road show his life has become on The Kardashians," an insider close to the family revealed.
Mason's distaste for being in the public eye has been clear for some time as he's consistently failed to appear on his famous parents' social media as often as his siblings.
He also recently refused to join his family on an international trip. While his mom, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, sister Penelope, 11, brother Reign, 9, and 8-month-old baby Rocky went on a vacation to Australia, he opted to stay stateside.
On the July 18 installment of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed, “Mason is home with his dad. Which makes me really sad, but I’m making the most of every second."
As OK! previously reported, this is something the Talentless founder supports, according to a separate source.
"Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis," the source dished. "Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids — not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids."
"This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage," the sourced added. "Instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott."
The source called Mason — who currently lives with his dad — a "classic example" of the divide.
Regardless of any lingering tension with Travis and Kourtney, Scott and Mason remain as close as ever. Last month, the 41-year-old dad-of-three shared a selfie of his eldest son asleep next to him while they traveled on a private jet.
"Young blood knocked on the way home," he captioned the post. "Best friend 4 life."
The family insider spoke with Life&Style about Mason's preference to live with Scott.