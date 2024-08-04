Mason Disick 'Would Rather Hide Out at His Father's Place in L.A.' Than Be in the Spotlight: Source

Mason's distaste for being in the public eye has been clear for some time as he's consistently failed to appear on his famous parents' social media as often as his siblings.

He also recently refused to join his family on an international trip. While his mom, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, sister Penelope, 11, brother Reign, 9, and 8-month-old baby Rocky went on a vacation to Australia, he opted to stay stateside.

On the July 18 installment of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed, “Mason is home with his dad. Which makes me really sad, but I’m making the most of every second."