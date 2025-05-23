Scott Peterson Didn’t Get a 'Fair Trial' Amid Case Appeal, Legal Expert Says

The 52-year-old is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci Peterson , who had been eight months pregnant with the couple's unborn son, Conner , when she was killed on Christmas Eve.

Cardoza additionally noted why he thinks the District Attorney's office is "resisting" the appeal, admitting: "Honestly, I think they’re afraid it might get reversed. You have no scientific evidence, no eyewitnesses, nothing but circumstantial evidence ."

"We’re going to be in it at least a year I would think, if not more," he warned.

The legal analyst said the process will "take a while" due to "the voluminous transcripts, the voluminous evidence in the case."

"The emotional charge of this trial was off the hooks. I mean I’ve tried over 50 murder trials and I’ve never seen how emotionally affected this jury panel was. I don’t know whether Scott did it or not . I don’t know. But I do know, to my mind, this wasn’t a fair trial," he explained.

"I know the Innocence Project down in L.A. They go through a very rigorous process of vetting the cases that they’re going to take and in this situation, I would imagine they spent months if not years taking a look at the Peterson case," Cardoza continued. "The fact that they have decided to take this case isn’t going to mean much to the Appellate Courts. I mean it happens, not a lot, but enough times."

"The public might think ‘oh if they took it, maybe there’s something there.’ Well, there might be something there, but it doesn’t mean that the Appellate Court will give any weight at all that the L.A. Innocence Project took this case," he claimed.