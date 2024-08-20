Imprisoned Scott Peterson Accuses Detectives of 'Ignoring Evidence' That 'Didn't Fit Their Theory' 21 Years After Pregnant Wife Laci's Murder
Scott Peterson won't stop trying to prove his innocence despite spending the past two decades behind bars for the convicted murder of his wife, Laci — who was eight months pregnant with the couple's son when she was killed on the day of Christmas Eve in 2002.
Addressing the public for the first time in more than 20 years, Scott insisted, "I didn’t kill my family" while participating in an interview from Mule Creek State Prison for Peacock's bombshell three-part docuseries Face to Face With Scott Peterson, which premiered on Tuesday, August 20.
When it comes to backing up claims he was wrongfully found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife — whose body was found right where her husband told a friend he was fishing that same day — Scott's main argument tends to circle around his belief that prosecutors and detectives purposefully ignored evidence when investigating Laci's death.
"Don’t trust me — look at the evidence," Scott — who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole — declared from behind bars.
"There are so many instances where there was evidence that didn’t fit the detectives’ theory that they ignored," the convicted killer alleged, claiming there were specific leads police looked past during the initial investigation that potentially could have exonerated Scott. "People want the answer they believed in to be the answer."
The documentary pushed a narrative about the media's role in the criminal case, insinuating the public's heightened interest in Laci's murder helped strengthen detectives' theory that Scott was the prime suspect.
However, Scott and his supporters, including one of his strongest advocates and sister-in-law Janey Peterson, insisted there is still a lack of evidence proving Laci was murdered by him.
One alternative theory Scott and his allies accused detectives of refusing to fully look into was the possibility of Laci being abducted during a burglary that occurred at the house next door right around the time the mom-to-be went missing.
Additionally, a stolen van was set on fire about one mile from Scott and Laci's home. An investigator previously revealed there was a mattress inside of the vehicle that appeared to have bloodstains, but a lab test proved otherwise.
In May, Scott's legal team's request for the mattress to be retested was denied by a judge.
Scott's quest to prove he didn't kill his wife was supported by the Los Angeles Innocence Project earlier this year, as the nonprofit organization revealed they were "investigating [Scott's] claim of actual innocence."
Recalling the dark day Laci was murdered, Scott said, "every moment is so real... and still there."
"I drove away expecting to come back that afternoon and have our wonderful Christmas together after we both had fun mornings [but] no, they were gone," he remembered. "I say goodbye to Laci and then my family was gone."