Imprisoned Scott Peterson Accuses Detectives of 'Ignoring Evidence' That 'Didn't Fit Their Theory' 21 Years After Pregnant Wife Laci's Murder

Scott Peterson won't stop trying to prove his innocence despite spending the past two decades behind bars for the convicted murder of his wife, Laci — who was eight months pregnant with the couple's son when she was killed on the day of Christmas Eve in 2002.

Addressing the public for the first time in more than 20 years, Scott insisted, "I didn’t kill my family" while participating in an interview from Mule Creek State Prison for Peacock's bombshell three-part docuseries Face to Face With Scott Peterson, which premiered on Tuesday, August 20.