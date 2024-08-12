Scott Peterson's mistress has secrets to spill more than two decades after he was convicted of killing his 27-year-old wife, Laci Peterson — who was eight months pregnant with their son — on Christmas Eve in 2002.

In the upcoming three-part Netflix docuseries American Murder: Laci Peterson, Amber Frey opened up about the affair she had with Scott in the months leading up to his wife's body being discovered in water near Brooks Island almost 22 years ago.