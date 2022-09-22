Scooter Braun Finalized Divorce With Ex-Wife Yael Cohen

Alongside Braun’s alleged affair with a “third party,” who is rumored to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lead Erika Jayne, a fling the reality star has denied, it seems the famed manager’s drama with ​​Taylor Swift also reportedly strained his marriage.

Though Cohen vocally defended Braun after he purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, and infamously acquired her masters, she allegedly felt differently about the matter in private

“You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” Cohen wrote in 2019, adding that Swift’s dad was allegedly a shareholder at Big Machine and that the country artist was “personally” informed about the shake-up.