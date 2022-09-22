Scooter Braun Finalized Divorce With Ex-Wife Yael Cohen
Scoot-ing away from his marriage!
Music mogul Scooter Braun and his former wife, Yael Cohen are officially through after finalizing their year-long divorce on Tuesday, September 20.
As Braun walks away with a large artwork collection, multiple cars, four golf carts, several of the couple’s shared properties and of course, one electric scooter, the pair will share joint custody of their three children, Jagger, 7, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3.
Despite this split, Braun is still set to give Cohen $60,000 in monthly child support payments. The pair had previously signed a prenup before saying “I do” back in 2014, though the terms of that agreement remain unknown.
Braun and Cohen called it quits in 2021 after seven years of marriage, a split that was reportedly not “shocking” to insiders, as the couple had already been “broken up for several months” before their split made headlines.
Alongside Braun’s alleged affair with a “third party,” who is rumored to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lead Erika Jayne, a fling the reality star has denied, it seems the famed manager’s drama with Taylor Swift also reportedly strained his marriage.
Though Cohen vocally defended Braun after he purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, and infamously acquired her masters, she allegedly felt differently about the matter in private
“You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” Cohen wrote in 2019, adding that Swift’s dad was allegedly a shareholder at Big Machine and that the country artist was “personally” informed about the shake-up.
“And girl, who are you to talk about bullying?” the star continued. “The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in…”
The details surrounding the pair’s divorce settlement were first obtained by Us Weekly.