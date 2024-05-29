Scottie Scheffler's Charges Dropped After Arrest, Golfer Avoids Additional Jail Time

The athlete, 27, was not present at the hearing.

As OK! previously reported, Scheffler was arrested by Gillis, a Louisville Metro Police detective who claimed that Scheffler's SUV hit the gas and dragged him to the ground. The golf star said he was trying to drive around traffic outside Valhalla Golf Club as there was an incident earlier that morning.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic.