Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Arrest and Details 'Chaotic Situation': 'There Was a Big Misunderstanding'

Golf star Scottie Scheffler spoke out for the first time after he was arrested on Friday, May 17. The athlete, who is currently the world's No. 1 golfer, got in trouble for trying to drive around a fatal accident scene that had caused a traffic backup.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," he told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington in a statement.

Scheffler added, “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”