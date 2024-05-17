Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Arrest and Details 'Chaotic Situation': 'There Was a Big Misunderstanding'
Golf star Scottie Scheffler spoke out for the first time after he was arrested on Friday, May 17. The athlete, who is currently the world's No. 1 golfer, got in trouble for trying to drive around a fatal accident scene that had caused a traffic backup.
“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," he told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington in a statement.
Scheffler added, “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”
As OK! previously reported, the star, 27, was charged with felony assault on a police officer and reckless driving outside of a PGA championship event in Kentucky.
Scheffler was arrested after he drove toward the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, but he failed to listen to the officer's order for him to stop, Darlington, who was on the ground, said.
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET, the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections website showed. However, just a little bit later at 8:50 a.m., the charges appeared to have been disposed.
Darlington continued to share what happened on social media, adding Scheffler was “detained by police officers, placed in the back of a police vehicle in handcuffs after he tried to pull around what he believed to security.”
“When he didn’t stop the police officer attached himself to the vehicle, Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car," he continued. “The police officer then grabbed at his arm attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door at which point the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs."