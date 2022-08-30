Scout Willis Offers Rare Glimpse Of Boyfriend Jake Miller Flexing During Lavish Getaway

Flexing their romantic getaway! Scout Willis showed off her boyfriend Jake Miller's muscles while away together on a relaxing vacation on Monday, August 29.

The 31-year-old struck a pose in a cheeky multicolored bikini as she glanced over at her handsome man.

The dynamic duo seems to have brought their adorable puppy with them on their lavish getaway, as Willis had posted to Instagram a few days prior stating, "Pilaf and I are on vacation," while the dog used her chest as a bed to nap on.

Although OK! previously reported on various engagement rumors between the two's romantic relationship, Willis and Miller have still not announced anything related to the topic after dating for nearly five years.