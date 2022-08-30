Scout Willis Offers Rare Glimpse Of Boyfriend Jake Miller Flexing During Lavish Getaway
Flexing their romantic getaway! Scout Willis showed off her boyfriend Jake Miller's muscles while away together on a relaxing vacation on Monday, August 29.
The 31-year-old struck a pose in a cheeky multicolored bikini as she glanced over at her handsome man.
The dynamic duo seems to have brought their adorable puppy with them on their lavish getaway, as Willis had posted to Instagram a few days prior stating, "Pilaf and I are on vacation," while the dog used her chest as a bed to nap on.
Although OK! previously reported on various engagement rumors between the two's romantic relationship, Willis and Miller have still not announced anything related to the topic after dating for nearly five years.
Although the couple tends to keep their relationship mostly private, Willis and Miller appear to be over the moon for one another, as the musician's boyfriend shared the most adorable solo photo of his lady on social media last week.
"I love my girlfriend," captioned Miller before wishing Willis the happiest of birthdays.
The star's fans flooded the comments section to express how much they also love Miller's girlfriend.
The 31-year-old showed herself some appreciation when sharing a strip tease photo on her special day.
"This is going to be the best year of my life," the actress captioned her post.
Willis' family and friends all also spread the love around for the Bandits actress' birthday.
"Happy birthday my magical angel sister best friend" wrote her older sister Rumer Willis, 34. "What a gift it is to have the privilege of sharing this life with you."
"I love, adore, and am so inspired by the incredible being that you are," expressed their mother, Demi Moore, 59.
The family seems to be holding themselves together following the saddening news of their father, Bruce Willis, having to end his acting career following a public statement addressing his battle with aphasia.
The 67-year-old actor's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, was the one to break the news.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the heartfelt statement on Wednesday, March 30, read.