Hot Stuff! Scout Willis Pairs Bikini Top With High-Waisted Pants & A Blazer For Hollywood Event

Willis has released a few tunes herself, and on Friday, June 24, she'll debut her first self-titled album. Though she's been making music for a decade, she didn't play her first concert until around 2016.

"Somewhere between fear and misperception I had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full time," she shared. "Later though, I realized this was just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world."