Scout Willis Sports Nothing But Her Hair In New Steamy Selfie — See The Snap!

Celebratory selfies!

Scout Willis rang in a major milestone in her music career last week, taking to Instagram with a sensual photo depicting her sporting nothing but her long, dark tresses as she marked one year since filming the music video for her single, “Love Without Possession.”

“ONE YEAR AGO TODAY I GOT TO LIVE OUT MY LADY GODIVA FANTASY WHILE FILMING THE ‘LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION’ MUSIC VIDEO!!!” the star wrote in all caps on Tuesday, September 13. The song, Willis' first professional foray into music, was released in October 2021.