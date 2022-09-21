Scout Willis Sports Nothing But Her Hair In New Steamy Selfie — See The Snap!
Celebratory selfies!
Scout Willis rang in a major milestone in her music career last week, taking to Instagram with a sensual photo depicting her sporting nothing but her long, dark tresses as she marked one year since filming the music video for her single, “Love Without Possession.”
“ONE YEAR AGO TODAY I GOT TO LIVE OUT MY LADY GODIVA FANTASY WHILE FILMING THE ‘LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION’ MUSIC VIDEO!!!” the star wrote in all caps on Tuesday, September 13. The song, Willis' first professional foray into music, was released in October 2021.
The 31-year-old daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Willis has not been shy when it comes to bearing it all on her social media platforms. Over the past several years, Scout has frequently shared steamy photos with her more than 300,000 Instagram followers, ranging from a cute bikini pic with her pup Pilaf last month to a sensual photo depicting her enjoying a nude dip in the hot tub while celebrating her birthday in July.
Beyond her fun photos, Scout has also reiterated her apparent passion for sex positivity, quoting experts on her platform. Back in March, Scout rang in Women’s History Month by sharing part of a speech from sex educator Emily Nagoski, detailing frequent misconceptions surrounding sex and pleasure.
"People know a lot about sex but almost everything they know is incorrect," read Scout's post quoting the expert, as OK! previously reported. "The whole process of training as a sex educator was learning over and over against that everything I learned before I started getting trained, literally everything I learned about sex was wrong."
"We have been lied to since the day we were born," Nagoski’s speech continued, referencing often misconstrued topics like virginity and misinformation surrounding sexual health. "And we've been lied to about a topic to which big pieces of our identity are tied."