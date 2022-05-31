Platinum Stunner! Scout Willis Rocks New Hair As She Steps Out For Memorial Day Weekend

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Scout showed off her new do while stunning in a black t-shirt and miniskirt paired with lace up loafers during the hot summer day. The actress also slung a chic brown leather bag over her shoulder and clutched her handy hydro flask to keep herself hydrated in the sizzling heat.

SCOUT WILLIS RUNS ERRANDS & TAKES HER PLAYFUL POOCH FOR A STROLL AROUND HER LOS FELIZ NEIGHBORHOOD: PHOTOS

The outing comes as her family learns to navigate the difficult past couple of months after her father, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs cognitive ability.