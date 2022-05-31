Platinum Stunner! Scout Willis Rocks New Hair As She Steps Out For Memorial Day Weekend
Scout Willis made the most of her holiday weekend!
The Hollywood offspring, 30, stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, May 30, rocking new platinum streaks in her hair as she visited pals over the long weekend.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Scout showed off her new do while stunning in a black t-shirt and miniskirt paired with lace up loafers during the hot summer day. The actress also slung a chic brown leather bag over her shoulder and clutched her handy hydro flask to keep herself hydrated in the sizzling heat.
The outing comes as her family learns to navigate the difficult past couple of months after her father, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs cognitive ability.
In a heartbreaking letter to fans, his family, including current wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore, along with daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, made the announcement that the Die Hard actor, 67, would be stepping back from his decades-long Hollywood career to focus on his well being.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his loved ones penned in the March note.
“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement noted. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
As OK! exclusively reported, Scout's mom, 59, has been by her former husband's side as he battles the heartbreaking illness. The Striptease star “was one of the first people Bruce told about his condition," a source revealed.
Moore “is in constant touch with Bruce. She calls him all the time, whether it’s about where to get the best treatment, tips on staying positive or updating him on the latest with their girls,” the insider dished.