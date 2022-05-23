Emma Heming Spends Time With Her 2 Daughters After Saying She Is Soaking Up Every Moment With Ill Husband Bruce Willis — See Pics

Family time! Emma Heming, who is married to actor Bruce Willis, soaked up some precious time with her two daughters on Sunday, May 22.

"Weekend adventure 🧒🏽👧🏼💚 🥾⛰," the brunette beauty uploaded a video of her kids — Mabel and Evelyn — hiking. In the clip, they look like they are having a great time as they giggled with their mother.

Heming also shared another photo of the tots in front of a beautiful tree. "As my husband would say, 'the jacarandas are in bloom!' I swear if things didn’t work out for Bruce in Hollywood, he could had become an arborist. Our knowledge of trees and their names is all my husbands doing🌲🌳🌴 #funfact #arboristlife," she quipped.