Braless Scout Willis Risks a Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Dress: Photos
Sept. 24 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Scout Willis is no stranger to a bold fashion statement!
The 35-year-old went braless as she wowed in a daring black gown at the Dalí e la Moda gala dinner during Milan Fashion Week to celebrate the unveiling of the exhibition.
Willis shared a carousel of photos wearing the racy dress, which featured low-cut sides that nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction, via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 23.
The photo series kicked off with a sultry shot of Willis posing on an extravagant staircase.
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wore the stunning outfit with her hair pulled-up and a simple pair of open-toed heels, letting her outfit take center stage.
Another slightly blurry shot showed Scout stopped at the top of the stairs, as she once again looked off into the distance.
The "Honey, I" singer also shared a separate clip of herself posing for the cameras while at the event.
Scout Willis' Fans Loved Her Look
Scout simply captioned the upload with a series of emojis, as fans ran to the comments section.
"The way that dress fits you!!!" gushed one fan.
Another said, "You look outrageously good."
"Goddess material," a third admirer wrote, as a fourth added, "Omg 😍😍😍 girl u are a vision."
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Scout Willis Rocked Another Braless Look
Scout also went braless back in February at the Los Angeles premiere of Charli XCX and A24's The Moment.
She boldly wore a fully see-through maxi gown adorned with a black polka-dot pattern. Her black thong was visible thought the risqué floor-length dress.
At the time, one fan said, "Obsesseddddd with you & obsessed with you in the dress!!" while another added, "This is so hot..my Instagram exploded."
Scout Willis Has a Passion for Music
While Scout clearly has a passion for fashion, she opened up to Nylon in November 2025 ahead of the release of her single "It Ain’t Nothing" about why music is the most important thing to her.
"There was a big moment — I was in this spiritual psychology class, and I had this epiphany where I realized, 'Oh, this is the closest thing to my heart. My connection to God, to a higher power, is me writing music.' And there was this unconscious story running, that if I were to finally give it everything I had and still feel lacking or to be found wanting, then it would feel like I was dying," she explained to the publication.
"I’ll make music every day for the rest of my life, because if I didn’t, I would die," she went on.