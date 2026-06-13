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Scout Willis Goes Nearly Nude in Racy Bathtub Photo During Sunny Trip to Spain

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Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis soaked up the sun during her recent vacation to Europe.

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June 13 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

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Scout Willis went nearly nude in her most recent Instagram gallery.

The 34-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis showed off her assets in a sunny bathtub pic on Friday, June 12.

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image of scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis opted to not wear any clothes in her latest Instagram post.

Scout shared photos from her recent trip to Majorca, Spain, with one snap showing the singer submerged in an outdoor bathtub at her hotel.

While her body wasn't fully visible and the photo was taken from a distance, she still kept it classy and sultry.

Scout wore no makeup and had her long brunette locks pushed to the side.

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Scott Willis Shared Fun Photos With Her Friends While in Europe

image of scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis kept it fun and flirty at the beach during her trip.

She also stretched her arms out across the tub and soaked up the sun as she took a bath. Elsewhere in the carousel, the "Take Me" crooner posted a cute snapshot of herself climbing on some picturesque beach rocks and smiling.

She donned a light pink swim coverup and her tresses looked slightly wet. Other snaps had her grinning while having fun with a few friends as they hung out in the European city. Another pic had Scout happily raising her arms up as she put her toned abs on display.

Scout sported baggy green and blue shorts, as well as a green bikini underneath her pink oversized shirt.

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One of Scout Willis' Passions Is Making Music

image of scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis donned a skimpy green bikini for her day out in Spain.

Scout is the middle daughter of Demi, 63, and Bruce, 71, as the former couple also share children Rumer, 37, and Tallulah, 32, together.

The retired actor and the G.I. Jane star were married from 1987 until 2000, however, they remained amicable in the years following their separation.

Scout opened up to Nylon in November 2025 ahead of the release of her single “It Ain’t Nothing" about why music is so special to her heart.

image of scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis is hoping to go on tour again soon.

“There was a big moment — I was in this spiritual psychology class, and I had this epiphany where I realized, ‘Oh, this is the closest thing to my heart. My connection to God, to a higher power, is me writing music.’ And there was this unconscious story running, that if I were to finally give it everything I had and still feel lacking or to be found wanting, then it would feel like I was dying," she explained to the pop culture publication.

“I’ll make music every day for the rest of my life, because if I didn’t, I would die,” she went on.

Scout also revealed she's hoping to go on tour again sometime this year.

"I got to do my first real, proper tour in October [2025] with Kingfishr. It was so moving and so special to be a part of that whole experience. I’m really excited to tour [and] to work on some acting projects that are coming up," she gushed.

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