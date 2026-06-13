Scout Willis Goes Nearly Nude in Racy Bathtub Photo During Sunny Trip to Spain

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Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis opted to not wear any clothes in her latest Instagram post.

Scout shared photos from her recent trip to Majorca, Spain, with one snap showing the singer submerged in an outdoor bathtub at her hotel. While her body wasn't fully visible and the photo was taken from a distance, she still kept it classy and sultry. Scout wore no makeup and had her long brunette locks pushed to the side.

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Scott Willis Shared Fun Photos With Her Friends While in Europe

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis kept it fun and flirty at the beach during her trip.

She also stretched her arms out across the tub and soaked up the sun as she took a bath. Elsewhere in the carousel, the "Take Me" crooner posted a cute snapshot of herself climbing on some picturesque beach rocks and smiling. She donned a light pink swim coverup and her tresses looked slightly wet. Other snaps had her grinning while having fun with a few friends as they hung out in the European city. Another pic had Scout happily raising her arms up as she put her toned abs on display. Scout sported baggy green and blue shorts, as well as a green bikini underneath her pink oversized shirt.

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One of Scout Willis' Passions Is Making Music

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis donned a skimpy green bikini for her day out in Spain.

Scout is the middle daughter of Demi, 63, and Bruce, 71, as the former couple also share children Rumer, 37, and Tallulah, 32, together. The retired actor and the G.I. Jane star were married from 1987 until 2000, however, they remained amicable in the years following their separation. Scout opened up to Nylon in November 2025 ahead of the release of her single “It Ain’t Nothing" about why music is so special to her heart.

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis is hoping to go on tour again soon.