'Scream Queens' Star Skyler Samuels Admits Motherhood Is 'by Far the Best Job I've Ever Had': 'It's Beautiful and Messy'
Skyler Samuels is soaking up every day with her new tot, whom she welcomed this year!
"It's by far the best job I’ve ever had — and the most important I ever will have. It’s a truly joyous experience. It’s beautiful, it’s messy and often quite comical," the actress, 30, who shared the news with jewelry brand Charles & Colvard in their new campaign, exclusively tells OK!.
So far, the Disney Channel alum, who starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Drake & Josh, admits it's been a whirlwind after becoming a family-of-three.
"I try to take things one day at a time and utilize my support system — it definitely takes a village," Samuels, who is married to Lucas Till, shares, adding she hopes to teach her little one "to be thoughtful of others and the environment, you've got to take care of your people and you've got to take care of your world."
This Mother's Day will look a little bit different for the blonde beauty, but she wouldn't have it any other way. "This year, like a lot of moms, I will be balancing my day job with my mom job. It’s a celebration and a privilege to get to do the two jobs I love the most," she says.
As for why the star wanted to share her news in a big way, she says teaming up with Charles & Colvard — the leader in lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and gemstones — was a no-brainer.
"Jewelry is a special way to celebrate those major life milestones. It may come in a small box, but it can celebrate a big moment in your life, and becoming a mom is one of those moments. I wanted to ring in my first Mother’s Day by acknowledging all the mamas out there who deserve the extra sparkle," she explains.
"I’m partnering with Charles & Colvard to help bring more awareness to their mission to create conflict-free, beautiful and ethical lab grown fine jewelry. You should feel as good as you look in your jewelry, and with Charles & Colvard’s Forever One Moissanite and Caydia lab grown diamonds, you get to do just that. Their jewelry is Made, Not Mined™ and it’s stunning," she continues. "I like the range of styles available at Charles & Colvard — from everyday staples like the eternity bands to the moissanite stud earrings to statement pieces for special events like the lab grown sapphire hoops and tennis bracelets. I especially love that you can customize pieces, including the name plate necklace — that’s something special. Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their life, and I love that Charles & Colvard delivers that in a sustainable way with their lab grown moissanite, diamonds and colored gemstones."
Aside from spending time with her child, Samuels is thrilled for what the future holds.
Despite appearing in many different films and TV shows, Samuels shares that people will never forget her character Gigi Hollingsworth, who was the mean girl on Wizards of Waverly Place. "It’s endearing how nostalgic the show has become for the audience that grew up with it. I’ve even had fans tell me they now watch the show with their kids," she notes, adding that she just "learned" about the new revival.
"It was fun to reminisce about the old days with my costars. I would be stoked to reprise the role of Gigi — but let’s hope she’s become a nicer person since her middle school mean girl days," she quips.
Though being on camera is "great," the Scream Queens star is also excited to write.
"I really enjoy the process of helping to shape the story. Next, I’d love to add directing to my resume," she says. "I’ve also got two new Aurora Teagarden Mystery movies for the Hallmark Channel coming out this year and another project soon to be announced."