Jennifer Stone Spills If Her Character Will Make an Appearance on 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival: 'I'm So Excited'

As soon as news broke that a Wizards of Waverly Place revival is being worked on for Disney Channel, fans are curious who will show up. Selena Gomez, who played Alex Russo, confirmed she will be making an appearance alongside David Henrie, who played Justin Russo, but Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle, isn't sure if she will be on the series just yet.

"It really focuses on David Henrie's character and his kids and the next generation of wizards. I'm excited to see what they are going to do with it. It's basically the next generation of wizards — and it's for the next generation of Disney Channel lovers," the actress, 31, who has partnered with Medtronic Diabetes to help others living with type 1 diabetes learn more about advanced technologies that can help make life with diabetes easier, exclusively tells OK!. "I'm so excited to see what they are going to do it with. If it makes sense for Harper to come down, then we'll see!"