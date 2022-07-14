'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

Weinberg was arrested at his home in Los Feliz, Calif. and is currently being held on a whopping $3.2 million bail, according to law enforcement per Deadline. Authorities are investigating his potential involvement in a series of brutal, sexual attacks between 2012 and 2019, but police believe his crimes could span back to the 1990s.

He is accused of seeking out young women in their 20s and 30s in public places such as "in grocery stores" and at "coffee shops", before attempting to swindle them into letting him photograph them for a photoshoot and subsequently raping them.