'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults
Former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested in Los Angeles, Calif. on charges of sexual assault. The filmmaker was accused of multiple rapes that allegedly occurred over a seven year period.
Weinberg was arrested at his home in Los Feliz, Calif. and is currently being held on a whopping $3.2 million bail, according to law enforcement per Deadline. Authorities are investigating his potential involvement in a series of brutal, sexual attacks between 2012 and 2019, but police believe his crimes could span back to the 1990s.
He is accused of seeking out young women in their 20s and 30s in public places such as "in grocery stores" and at "coffee shops", before attempting to swindle them into letting him photograph them for a photoshoot and subsequently raping them.
"When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate," a rep for Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón told the outlet.