'A Bad Man!': 50 Cent Disses Enemy Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Rapper's Shocking Trial Verdict Revealed

50 Cent and Combs have a sordid history that dates back before the Bad Boy mogul's arrest. While they collaborated a bit during their early days in the music industry, they were never close.

Their relationship also got worse due to contract disputes and two Vodka brands that were rivals.

As the trial progressed, 50 Cent has not kept quiet about his thoughts regarding Combs.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t," 50 Cent dished to a media outlet. "It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years. Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”