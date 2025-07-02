'A Bad Man!': 50 Cent Disses Enemy Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Rapper's Shocking Trial Verdict Revealed
Rapper 50 Cent didn't hold back after a verdict was reached in Sean “Diddy” Combs' trial.
“Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man ! [Clapping emojis] beat the Rico, he the Gay Jhon Gotti [SIC],” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote on Instagram, referring to John Gotti, a prominent figure in the organized crime world.
The Verdict
As OK! reported, the jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Cassie Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane.
Long-Standing Beef
50 Cent and Combs have a sordid history that dates back before the Bad Boy mogul's arrest. While they collaborated a bit during their early days in the music industry, they were never close.
Their relationship also got worse due to contract disputes and two Vodka brands that were rivals.
As the trial progressed, 50 Cent has not kept quiet about his thoughts regarding Combs.
“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t," 50 Cent dished to a media outlet. "It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years. Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”
50 Cent Is Against a Pardon
After Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning Combs, 50 Cent spoke out against that, insisting he will intervene if Trump tries to go in that direction.
“He said some really bad things about Trump," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "It’s not ok. I'm gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”
“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him," he shared in another post. "While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction.”
Diddy's Reaction to the Verdict
As OK! reported, once the verdict was read, Combs got on his knees with his head down in a chair, as if he was praying after he avoided getting life behind bars.
His family was seen cheering in the background and clapping, while his defense attorneys hugged each other. Combs also embraced his lawyer Brian Steel.