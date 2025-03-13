Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Claims Surveillance Footage Showing the Rapper Abusing Cassie Ventura Was Altered
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team and prosecutors are at odds over the admissibility of a crucial surveillance video that allegedly shows the disgraced music mogul abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.
The controversy stems from claims that the video was edited and the original footage was destroyed, leading to questions about its integrity in the trial for trafficking and racketeering charges against Combs.
The release of this hotel security footage by CNN last May sparked outrage and prompted Combs to issue an apology video addressing the troubling incident.
However, a recent filing in New York City asserts that the video released was tampered with.
According to Combs' lawyers, the network allegedly obtained the only known copy of the surveillance footage, altered it using free editing software and subsequently destroyed the original footage despite being aware of the ongoing federal investigation.
Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, released a statement in response to the allegations. "It is not surprising that Combs would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial," they said.
"I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity," he added.
The filing notes that they will be entering a motion to exclude the video from use in Combs’ trial, which is slated to begin in May.
While Combs’ case is unrelated to the 2016 incident, the footage was intended to be used to show that he had violent tendencies.
Combs is currently rotting behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s-- trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He has been denied bail three times after the judge ruled that "by clear and convincing evidence" the mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."
The "I'll Be Missing You" songwriter has been drowning in lawsuits since landing in jail, as he and his lawyers have denied every single one of them.
Combs was recently accused of forcing a woman to drink a beverage and sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2016.
In court filings, the plaintiff claimed the rapper told her: "B----, I'm not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."
He was also accused of sexually assaulting an underage teen at one of his Hampton's White Parties in 2004.