Garth Brooks Exposed Name of Rape Accuser 'Out of Spite and to Punish' Them, Alleged Victim's Lawyer Declares
Did Garth Brooks cross a line in the country singer's ongoing legal battle against his former employee?
The 62-year-old revealed the name of the alleged victim accusing him of rape and sexual assault in a new complaint filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division on Tuesday, October 8.
In response to Brooks' legal actions, the accuser's legal team claimed "The Dance" singer "just revealed his true self" by exposing the identity of his former hair stylist and makeup artist — who has chosen to go by the pseudonym "Jane Roe" in an attempt to keep her name private.
"Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to OK! on Tuesday.
Brooks' most recent filing was practically the same complaint submitted on September 13 in Tennessee, with the only differences being two mentions of Roe's real name and that of the singer himself, who in his previous filing was cited as "Jane Doe."
He also accused the alleged victim's legal team of going public with his name while he was waiting for a judge to sign off on his request for both parties to use pseudonyms.
- Garth Brooks Rape Scandal Explodes: Accuser's Lawyer Compares Country Star to Sean 'Diddy' Combs as They're Both 'Attacking Victims'
- Trisha Yearwood Heard Garth Brooks' Explicit Request for a Threesome With Ex-Hairstylist, Lawsuit Claims
- Garth Brooks Addresses the 'Elephant in the Room' During Fan Livestream After He's Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hairstylist
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In both complains, Brooks demanded a "declaratory judgment that Defendant’s allegations against him of sexual misconduct are untrue." He additionally requested a series of unspecified damages in excess of $75,000.
Roe's six-claim filing with the Los Angeles Supreme Court similarly requested a series of unspecified damages.
When Brooks filed as "Jane Doe" in Tennessee last month, he claimed: "When Jane Roe threatened to publish lies about him — intending to blackmail Plaintiff into paying her millions of dollars — Plaintiff filed this lawsuit to preserve his reputation, establish the truth, and put a stop to her scheme. For the sake of his family, and out of respect for Roe’s family as well, Plaintiff titled this action 'John Doe vs. Jane Roe.'"
He alleged his accuser only gave the court "fewer than 48 hours after filing her opposition before publicly leaking Plaintiff’s identity to the press" while claiming Brooks — who has been married to Trisha Yearwood since 2005 — raped her in a hotel room in 2019.
Brooks' attorneys felt his pseudonym filing was, at that point, "moot," which is why he refiled his complaint using both parties' real names.
In Tuesday's filing, Brooks outed the identity of his former hairstylist while claiming she only accused him of rape and sexual assault after he failed to meet her "demands for salaried employment and medical benefits."