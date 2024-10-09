Garth Brooks Exposed Name of Rape Accuser 'Out of Spite and to Punish' Them, Alleged Victim's Lawyer Declares

In response to Brooks' legal actions, the accuser's legal team claimed "The Dance" singer "just revealed his true self" by exposing the identity of his former hair stylist and makeup artist — who has chosen to go by the pseudonym "Jane Roe" in an attempt to keep her name private.

"Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to OK! on Tuesday.