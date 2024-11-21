Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prosecutors Are 'Destroying His Reputation' as His Third Bid for Release on Bail Is Denied

In his third bail application, Combs' lawyers wrote, "Mr. Combs fully intends to face these charges."

"The prospect of a conviction does not materially change his incentives here, where his reputation has already been destroyed by the government's allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics and can only be rebuilt by winning at trial," they continued before taking aim at the two victims cited by prosecutors in their legal filings for the previous bail applications.

They said the "narrative the government presented was fictional" and they were putting a "theatrical spin" on things.

Combs' lawyers also refuted claims made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom he was seen abusing on security cameras, and stated that a second alleged victim had been voluntarily intimate with Combs for years.