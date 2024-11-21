Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prosecutors Are 'Destroying His Reputation' as His Third Bid for Release on Bail Is Denied
Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed his reputation had been "destroyed" due to what he refers to as "aggressive and deceptive media tactics" by prosecutors.
The disgraced music mogul and his legal team spoke out after he was denied bail for a third time as he awaits trial on s-- trafficking charges.
In his third bail application, Combs' lawyers wrote, "Mr. Combs fully intends to face these charges."
"The prospect of a conviction does not materially change his incentives here, where his reputation has already been destroyed by the government's allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics and can only be rebuilt by winning at trial," they continued before taking aim at the two victims cited by prosecutors in their legal filings for the previous bail applications.
They said the "narrative the government presented was fictional" and they were putting a "theatrical spin" on things.
Combs' lawyers also refuted claims made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom he was seen abusing on security cameras, and stated that a second alleged victim had been voluntarily intimate with Combs for years.
The ongoing legal battle has seen Diddy denied bail twice despite his legal team offering a substantial $50 million bail package with stringent monitoring parameters. The upcoming hearing at a federal court in New York will address the latest bail attempt made by the rapper.
According to the defense, the hotel security camera footage showing Combs' allegedly attacking Ventura has been manipulated to create a false narrative.
They argue that the incident was a mere "domestic dispute" and not indicative of s-- trafficking.
Combs' lawyers have also raised concerns about potential prosecutorial misconduct that could lead to the case being dismissed.
As OK! previously reported, prosecutors have argued that Combs continues to obstruct justice while in prison and claimed no bail package would stop him from influencing the jury and tampering with witnesses.
They brought up the video his children posted on his birthday earlier this month as evidence that he is coordinating a "public relations" campaign from behind bars.
In their filing, Combs' lawyers fought back against the prosecution and said: "Grasping at straws, the government makes much of Mr. Combs' request that his family make an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday."
"We do not believe that a social media post showing his family's love and birthday wishes violated the court's order," they continued. "Even if it presents him in a more positive light than the overwhelmingly unfavorable media coverage which has dominated the public narrative about Mr. Combs for the past year."
The defense continues to assert Combs' innocence and claims the charges against him are part of a media-fueled witch hunt.