Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Underaged Accuser Releases Photo of Him and Rapper at 'Sinister' White Party Where Alleged Assault Took Place Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was pictured in a photograph of him and an underaged male at the rapper's white party in 1998, where the alleged victim claims the music mogul sexually assaulted him at.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' white parties have come back to haunt him. A man opting to identify under the pseudonym John Doe submitted a photo of him and the rapper posing together at one of the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous gatherings. The party pictured is where the individual — who was only 16 at the time — claims Combs sexually assaulted him in 1998.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was infamous for throwing exclusive all-white parties with a star-studded guest list.

The image was released in doe's court filing on Monday, October 14, when a total of six new lawsuits were filed against the imprisoned music mogul. Doe claimed the incident occurred while other celebrities were nearby, though the A-listers were not named at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The disgraced rapper is currently in jail on racketeering and trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement

In the court filing obtained by a news publication, the alleged accuser's legal team wrote: "There existed something sinister — a dark underbelly of crime, s-- trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery and prostitution. Combs is a menace to society, women and children." The legal documents detailed how the alleged victim was living in New York City when he received an invitation to Combs' white party roughly 26 years ago. Doe accepted, as he thought attending would help him become successful in the music industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many of Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleged victims accused him of using his power in the music industry to exert his control.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At the party, "Combs took an interest in John Doe and wanted to talk to him. They walked to a more private area near the portable restrooms brought in for the party," according to the court complaint. During their interaction, Doe allegedly opened up to Combs about how big of a fan he was and expressed his dreams to make it big as an artist. The legal filing recalled Combs allegedly smiling and informing the underaged man he had potential and "the look."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs continues to insist his innocence as he waits behind bars for his scheduled May 5 trial start date.

Article continues below advertisement

"When John Doe admitted his voice was not great, Combs assured him that did not matter. Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants," the court documents claimed. "Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his p----- so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself." While the 16-year-old described being a bit hesitant, he ultimately complied due to "fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic" between the two.

Article continues below advertisement

Monday's court filing also referenced the more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil discovered during Homeland Security's federal raid of Combs' home in March. Doe claimed there were "allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils... laced with GBH, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her." Lawyer Tony Buzbee is representing Doe in the civil lawsuit case. The attorney said he is handling a total of roughly 120 alleged victims who claim they were sexually assaulted by Combs.