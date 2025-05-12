Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Security Guard Recalls Rapper's 'Devilish State' as He Testifies About Cassie Ventura's 2016 Assault
Testimonies have kicked off with a bang during day one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial.
One of the first witnesses to testify against the disgraced rapper — a man named Israel Florez — took to stand on Monday, May 12, to share his experience as a former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where Combs was infamously filmed allegedly beating his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016.
Security Guard Testifies About Cassie Ventura Assault Footage
Speaking in federal district court in Lower Manhattan on Monday, Florez claimed he was the responding guard who received a call about "a woman in distress on the sixth floor" of InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles nearly a decade ago.
When he arrived, the security personnel claimed he saw Combs "in a robe and some colored socks" and appeared to be in a "devilish state," while Ventura looked "scared" as she positioned herself on the floor covering her face.
At the scene, Florez said he noticed a flower vase that had shattered and allegedly tried to bring Combs and Ventura back to their rooms after witnessing them fighting.
The security guard then reportedly heard Combs declare, "you're not going to leave," to Ventura as she tried to escape.
Florez — who has been an LAPD officer since 2018 — claimed he was "bribed not to tell anybody" by the music mogul as he supposedly held a "stash of money."
The cop rejected the cash offer, telling Combs: "I don’t want your money. Please go back to your room and stay in your room."
Florez then found Ventura and encouraged her to go to police, though the "Long Way 2 Go" singer said, "I just want to leave," while ignoring her "purple eye."
The original security camera footage was played for jurors and Combs himself to view while sitting in the courtroom.
Further backing up his claims, Florez said he even recorded portions of the incident on his phone because he wanted to make sure his wife believed him when recalling the story after his shift. Part of the officer's testimony admitted Combs was "cordial" and "cooperative" during the altercation in 2016.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Responds
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper Forced Male Escort to Urinate Into Ex Cassie Ventura's Mouth at a 'Freak Off,' Claims Prosecutor
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Not Subject of NYPD Criminal Investigation Despite Report
- Cassie Ventura Gave Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs the 'Opportunity to Settle' Privately Before Filing Lawsuit, Claims Lawyer
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During cross-examination, Combs' defense team questioned why Florez hadn't described Combs' alleged "devilish state" in his initial report, though the security guard said he left it out because the remark was his opinion.
The Bad Boy Records founder's lawyers also claimed Combs had potentially been offering the guard money for the damaged vase and not to cover up his crimes.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Cassie Ventura
CNN initially released security camera footage of Ventura's 2016 assault in May of last year.
The video showcased Combs allegedly chasing Ventura down a hallway before grabbing her neck, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her. He also appeared to toss one of her belongings aggressively down a hallway.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.