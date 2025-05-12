Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Security Guard Recalls Rapper's 'Devilish State' as He Testifies About Cassie Ventura's 2016 Assault

The security guard then reportedly heard Combs declare, "you're not going to leave," to Ventura as she tried to escape.

Florez — who has been an LAPD officer since 2018 — claimed he was "bribed not to tell anybody" by the music mogul as he supposedly held a "stash of money."

The cop rejected the cash offer, telling Combs: "I don’t want your money. Please go back to your room and stay in your room."

Florez then found Ventura and encouraged her to go to police, though the "Long Way 2 Go" singer said, "I just want to leave," while ignoring her "purple eye."

The original security camera footage was played for jurors and Combs himself to view while sitting in the courtroom.

Further backing up his claims, Florez said he even recorded portions of the incident on his phone because he wanted to make sure his wife believed him when recalling the story after his shift. Part of the officer's testimony admitted Combs was "cordial" and "cooperative" during the altercation in 2016.