or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Busted for Drinking Homemade Alcohol in Jail After Insisting He's 'Committed' to Sobriety

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to a low-security jail in late October.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison.

According to a report, the beverage was made with Fanta, sugar and apples, which sits together for two weeks to ferment before ingesting.

The bust comes one week after the rapper was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, to the low-security FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison.

While it was reported that the star, 56, was going to be placed into a different unit after the bust, a source claimed authorities changed their mind and will allow Combs to stay where he is.

The father-of-seven claimed prior to his sentencing — in which he was ordered to 50 months in jail following two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — that he was working to become a better man, which included becoming sober for the first time in over two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Diddy Combs Claims He Was 'Committed' to Sobriety

Photo of In October, the rapper claimed he was 'committed' to being sober and becoming a better person.
Source: mega

In October, the rapper claimed he was 'committed' to being sober and becoming a better person.

"Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration. For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years," he wrote in his letter to the judge. "I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Old Me Died in Jail'

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The star is serving a 50-month sentence for two guilty charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Source: mega

The star is serving a 50-month sentence for two guilty charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn," the star insisted. "Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live."

"I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person," the Bad Boy Records founder added. "I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. I have failed my children as a father."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The disgraced star was photographed on October 31 — the first time since his September 2024 arrest.
Source: mega

The disgraced star was photographed on October 31 — the first time since his September 2024 arrest.

As OK! reported, on October 31, the "I Need a Girl" vocalist was seen for the very first time since his September 2024 arrest. The star was photographed with a gray beard while talking in the jail's courtyard.

Not long after, he was spotted chatting with fellow inmate Sebastian Telfair, an NBA player.

Combs' relocation came after his lawyers had begged for it for months, as they claimed he was subjected to disgusting conditions at MDC, Brooklyn.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Woke Up With a Knife to His Throat in First Prison

Photo of Diddy's lawyers alleged he was served expired food at MDC, Brooklyn.
Source: mega

Diddy's lawyers alleged he was served expired food at MDC, Brooklyn.

Less than two weeks before the transfer, Diddy's longtime friend Charlucci Finney told a news outlet that the rapper woke up one night to an inmate holding "a knife to his throat."

"I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came," Finney said. "I just know that it happened."

Finny believed the incident was just a threat, because if "this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him."

"It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation," he explained. "But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.