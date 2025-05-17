Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged S-- Slave's Ex Says Music Mogul 'Destroyed' His Life

The alleged s-- slave of Sean “Diddy” Combs Jonathan Oddi still lives in fear of the disgraced music mogul despite both of them being behind bars in different facilities.

According to Oddi’s ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, whom he was married to for six years, Oddi’s life went downhill after he took part in incriminating sexual behaviors with Diddy and Cassie Ventura.