Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged S-- Slave's Ex Says Music Mogul 'Destroyed' His Life
The alleged s-- slave of Sean “Diddy” Combs Jonathan Oddi still lives in fear of the disgraced music mogul despite both of them being behind bars in different facilities.
According to Oddi’s ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, whom he was married to for six years, Oddi’s life went downhill after he took part in incriminating sexual behaviors with Diddy and Cassie Ventura.
Diddy 'Destroyed' Jonathan Oddi's Life
“But everything that went down with Diddy destroyed him,” Troutwine told a news outlet of her ex-husband. She noted how the former s-- slave used to promptly wake up at 7:00 a.m. for daily morning workouts and eat healthy meals before he became involved with the Bad Boy Records CEO.
She also noted that Oddi has never been one to take illegal drugs or drink alcohol, which was a key part of Diddy’s freak offs.
Cassie Ventura Says She Doesn't 'Trust' Jonathan Oddi
As Diddy’s federal trial continues, which began on May 12, in Manhattan, N.Y., the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Ventura has taken the stand multiple times.
During one testimony, Diddy’s attorney Anna Estevao questioned Ventura about Oddi and how the male escort allegedly recorded one of their freak offs together.
While in court, Estevao played a recording of Ventura threatening to kill a DJ she presumed had possession of the freak off video. The “Me & U” singer then admitted she didn’t “trust” Oddi, who gave her reason to believe the video would be leaked by the DJ.
Male Escort Had 'Fifteen Sessions' With Cassie Ventura
Though Oddi is currently behind bars at the Miami-Dade County Jail in Florida for a 2018 shooting at one of President Donald Trump’s Florida resorts, which led him to reveal his connection to Diddy and Ventura, he opened up in a recent interview with Allison Weiner of NewsNation’s Banfield about having at least “fifteen sessions” with Ventura.
He noted that he recorded their freak offs because he was afraid that after Ventura passed out from their intercourse, she and someone else involved would wind up dead — and he didn’t want to be held responsible for it.
Jonathan Oddi Signs $5 Million NDA
Oddi described in detail what happened between him, Diddy and Ventura — something the rapper tried to silence the male escort with a $5 million NDA.
“Candles, sensual atmosphere. Lights off. He would sit in a corner on a sofa, watching, masturbate. And he’d say, he’d tell her, give her instructions on what to do to me,” Oddi claimed. “Perform oral s--, rub baby oil, and he’d tell me to rub baby oil on her, perform oral s--, and then have s--.”