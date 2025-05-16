Cassie Ventura's Eerie Texts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Hotel Abuse Incident Revealed in Trial: 'I'm Not a Rag Doll, I'm Someone's Child'
Cassie Ventura felt like an object after she was kicked around and abused inside of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
Continuing her dayslong testimony during her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial on Friday, May 16, the "Me & U" singer's past text messages sent to her former boyfriend just days after he violently assaulted her were exposed in court.
Cassie Says She's 'Not a Rag Doll'
The jury was shown a message Ventura texted Combs on March 10, 2016, in which she called out the Bad Boy Records founder's abuse.
"When you get f----- up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child," her statement — which was read allowed in court — said following the InterContinental altercation caught on surveillance footage almost a decade ago.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Points to His and Cassie Ventura's Drug Use
Combs' defense attorney Anna Estevao tried to lean on Ventura and Combs' drug use as a explanation for the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's domestic violence, as she asked if the dancer described the music mogul as "black out" during the hotel incident while speaking to investigators in previous interviews ahead of the trial.
"I believe he was intoxicated," Ventura admitted while in court on Friday, noting how everyone's perception of a "black out" varies.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tries Getting Sexual After Abuse Incident
Further messages of the former couple showed Combs wanting to get sexual with Ventura after the assault — which the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker confessed she thought was strange.
"I felt that way from Friday [referring to their time at the hotel]. What are you doing?" Combs wrote to Ventura.
"Not a good vibe. We need a different vibe than Friday," she responded, as Combs replied: "F--- Friday lol. I don’t even want to do that again."
"Lol true," Ventura said back.
Later messages displayed an exchange in which Combs told Ventura he loved her and she answered, "love you."
Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship
Ventura and Combs dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
Throughout this time, Ventura claimed the award-winning rapper physically and emotionally abused her, raped her and coerced her into "performing" at his "freak off" parties — which were drug-fueled sexual gatherings orchestrated by Combs.
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker is currently being tried in Lower Manhattan federal district court for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.