or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cassie Ventura
OK LogoNEWS

Cassie Ventura's Eerie Texts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Hotel Abuse Incident Revealed in Trial: 'I'm Not a Rag Doll, I'm Someone's Child'

Photo of Cassie Ventura; picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura faced a tough cross-examination from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team.

By:

May 16 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura felt like an object after she was kicked around and abused inside of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Continuing her dayslong testimony during her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial on Friday, May 16, the "Me & U" singer's past text messages sent to her former boyfriend just days after he violently assaulted her were exposed in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Says She's 'Not a Rag Doll'

cassie ventura texts sean diddy combs hotel abuse trial rag doll child
Source: MEGA; Department of Justice

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was caught on security footage beating Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016.

The jury was shown a message Ventura texted Combs on March 10, 2016, in which she called out the Bad Boy Records founder's abuse.

"When you get f----- up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child," her statement — which was read allowed in court — said following the InterContinental altercation caught on surveillance footage almost a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Points to His and Cassie Ventura's Drug Use

cassie ventura texts sean diddy combs hotel abuse trial rag doll child
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura said she developed an opiate addiction during her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Combs' defense attorney Anna Estevao tried to lean on Ventura and Combs' drug use as a explanation for the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's domestic violence, as she asked if the dancer described the music mogul as "black out" during the hotel incident while speaking to investigators in previous interviews ahead of the trial.

"I believe he was intoxicated," Ventura admitted while in court on Friday, noting how everyone's perception of a "black out" varies.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tries Getting Sexual After Abuse Incident

MORE ON:
Cassie Ventura

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

cassie ventura texts sean diddy combs hotel abuse trial rag doll child
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team asked Cassie Ventura why she 'kept coming back' to the rapper.

Further messages of the former couple showed Combs wanting to get sexual with Ventura after the assault — which the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker confessed she thought was strange.

"I felt that way from Friday [referring to their time at the hotel]. What are you doing?" Combs wrote to Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

"Not a good vibe. We need a different vibe than Friday," she responded, as Combs replied: "F--- Friday lol. I don’t even want to do that again."

"Lol true," Ventura said back.

Later messages displayed an exchange in which Combs told Ventura he loved her and she answered, "love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship

cassie ventura texts sean diddy combs hotel abuse trial rag doll child
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' tumultuous relationship spanned more than a decade.

Ventura and Combs dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.

Throughout this time, Ventura claimed the award-winning rapper physically and emotionally abused her, raped her and coerced her into "performing" at his "freak off" parties — which were drug-fueled sexual gatherings orchestrated by Combs.

The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker is currently being tried in Lower Manhattan federal district court for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.