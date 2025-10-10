or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Down Telling Young Daughter He’ll Be 'Away for a Little While' After 4-Year Prison Sentence

Photo of Diddy and Love Combs
Source: MEGA; @diddy/Instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has seven children with four different women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs got emotional telling his 2-year-old daughter that he wasn’t coming home after being sentenced to four years in prison.

Combs, 55, was reportedly speaking with the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, after his sentencing, when she put their daughter, Love, on the phone, a news outlet reported on Friday, October 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Choked Up During Call With Baby Love

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Diddy reportedly got emotional when speaking to his youngest child.
Source: @diddy/Instagram

Diddy reportedly got emotional when speaking to his youngest child.

During the call, Love reportedly asked where her father was and when she could see him when the “Last Night” rapper began to “choke up.”

"I miss you, Daddy,” she said over the phone, to which he replied, “I miss you and love you very much, Love. Daddy’s away for a little while.”

The Bad Boy Records founder also promised the toddler he would be seeing her very soon. The mogul reportedly hasn’t seen Love outside of prison since August 2024, a little over a month before his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Has 7 Kids

Photo of Diddy is a father to seven children.
Source: MEGA

Diddy is a father to seven children.

In addition to Love, Combs is a father to six other children: Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and King.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 3 after previously being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The New York native was able to escape the more serious accusations of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Was Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

"You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Judge Arun Subramanian said during the rapper’s sentencing. “Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught. A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes.”

A Possible Presidential Pardon?

Photo of Diddy reportedly has one more option when it comes to his freedom.
Source: MEGA

Diddy reportedly has one more option when it comes to his freedom.

Combs seemingly has one more avenue left for possible freedom, as President Donald Trump hasn't shut down the possibility of a presidential pardon.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed during a press conference at the White House three days after Combs' sentencing.

The president of the United States previously said he was “seriously considering” pardoning Combs in July. "Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent,” the POTUS said during an interview with Newsmax. “Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.