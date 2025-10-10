Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Down Telling Young Daughter He’ll Be 'Away for a Little While' After 4-Year Prison Sentence
Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs got emotional telling his 2-year-old daughter that he wasn’t coming home after being sentenced to four years in prison.
Combs, 55, was reportedly speaking with the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, after his sentencing, when she put their daughter, Love, on the phone, a news outlet reported on Friday, October 10.
Diddy Choked Up During Call With Baby Love
During the call, Love reportedly asked where her father was and when she could see him when the “Last Night” rapper began to “choke up.”
"I miss you, Daddy,” she said over the phone, to which he replied, “I miss you and love you very much, Love. Daddy’s away for a little while.”
The Bad Boy Records founder also promised the toddler he would be seeing her very soon. The mogul reportedly hasn’t seen Love outside of prison since August 2024, a little over a month before his arrest.
Diddy Has 7 Kids
In addition to Love, Combs is a father to six other children: Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and King.
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 3 after previously being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The New York native was able to escape the more serious accusations of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
Diddy Was Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison
"You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Judge Arun Subramanian said during the rapper’s sentencing. “Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught. A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes.”
A Possible Presidential Pardon?
Combs seemingly has one more avenue left for possible freedom, as President Donald Trump hasn't shut down the possibility of a presidential pardon.
"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed during a press conference at the White House three days after Combs' sentencing.
The president of the United States previously said he was “seriously considering” pardoning Combs in July. "Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent,” the POTUS said during an interview with Newsmax. “Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”