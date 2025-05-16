Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura Embraces Husband Alex Fine After He Runs Marathon for Domestic Violence in Resurfaced Video: Watch
A video showing Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine sharing a long, emotional hug after he completed a 50-mile marathon for domestic violence has resurfaced in the wake of the singer's testimony against abusive ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's on trial for charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Cassie Ventura and Husband Alex Fine Hug in Emotional Video
In the video, Ventura, 38, embraced the personal trainer, 32, on the street for more than 20 seconds after he ran on behalf of the Haven Domestic Violence Shelter.
The mom-of-two gave her man a kiss on the head as she whispered a few things to him while hugging. Ventura was covered up in a hooded black sweatshirt while Fine went shirtless.
Social media users found the clip especially touching given all of the confessions Ventura has made about what she was subjected to during her relationship with Combs, 55, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
Fans React to the Video
"Now we know what that hug was REALLY about. Look at the pain in her eyes," one person tweeted. "That was an emotional layered hug."
"To have a man like this! Who knows your trauma + past yet still loves you for you and SUPPORT[S] YOU," a second person raved of Fine, while a third noted, "You can see in her face she was still holding a lot of trauma here."
What Cassie Ventura Has Shared About Her Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
As OK! reported, the "Me & U" crooner revealed during the trial that she felt she had to participate in Combs' s-- parties, known as "freak offs," in order to please him and avoid him retaliating. Since Ventura didn't actually want to have sexual relationships with other people, she would take drugs during the gatherings, eventually leading her to become addicted.
"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," she explained in court.
Ventura also commented on the physical attacks she suffered from the rapper, which happened "a lot."
Combs would "grab me up. Push me down. Hit me in the side of the head. Kick me. You name it," she claimed.
One violent instance from 2016 was captured on hotel surveillance footage.
Cassie Ventura Admits She Wanted to Commit Suicide
During on shocking moment in the trial, the star confessed she wanted to "walk out the door into traffic" to take her own life, but “my husband would not let me."
“I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore,” Ventura explained of the flashbacks she was having.
Inside Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's Marriage
Fine and Ventura married in 2019, and she's currently pregnant with their third child together.
After footage of Diddy abusing Ventura went viral online, the fitness guru spoke out and slammed the music mogul's actions.
"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he wrote on social media. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."