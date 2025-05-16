Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura Embraces Husband Alex Fine After He Runs Marathon for Domestic Violence in Resurfaced Video: Watch

As Cassie Ventura testifies in ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, an emotional video resurfaced of her hugging husband Alex Fine.

A video showing Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine sharing a long, emotional hug after he completed a 50-mile marathon for domestic violence has resurfaced in the wake of the singer's testimony against abusive ex Sean "Diddy" Combs , who's on trial for charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In 2019, Alex Fine, Cassie's husband, ran that 50-mile marathon for domestic violence & they hugged each other. Now we know what that hug was REALLY about Look at the pain in her eyes. That was an emotional layered hug #Cassie #CassieVentura #CassieTestimony #DiddyTrial #Diddy pic.twitter.com/mwxt1nw5QG

In the video, Ventura, 38, embraced the personal trainer, 32, on the street for more than 20 seconds after he ran on behalf of the Haven Domestic Violence Shelter.

The mom-of-two gave her man a kiss on the head as she whispered a few things to him while hugging. Ventura was covered up in a hooded black sweatshirt while Fine went shirtless.

Social media users found the clip especially touching given all of the confessions Ventura has made about what she was subjected to during her relationship with Combs, 55, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.