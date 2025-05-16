or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Cassie Ventura
OK LogoCOUPLES

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura Embraces Husband Alex Fine After He Runs Marathon for Domestic Violence in Resurfaced Video: Watch

Photo of Cassie Ventura with Alex Fine and a picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @sagesurge/x;mega

As Cassie Ventura testifies in ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, an emotional video resurfaced of her hugging husband Alex Fine.

By:

May 16 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A video showing Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine sharing a long, emotional hug after he completed a 50-mile marathon for domestic violence has resurfaced in the wake of the singer's testimony against abusive ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's on trial for charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura and Husband Alex Fine Hug in Emotional Video

In the video, Ventura, 38, embraced the personal trainer, 32, on the street for more than 20 seconds after he ran on behalf of the Haven Domestic Violence Shelter.

The mom-of-two gave her man a kiss on the head as she whispered a few things to him while hugging. Ventura was covered up in a hooded black sweatshirt while Fine went shirtless.

Social media users found the clip especially touching given all of the confessions Ventura has made about what she was subjected to during her relationship with Combs, 55, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Video

cassie ventura husband alex fine
Source: @sagesurge/x

Fans thought you could see 'pain' in Ventura's eyes in the emotional clip.

"Now we know what that hug was REALLY about. Look at the pain in her eyes," one person tweeted. "That was an emotional layered hug."

"To have a man like this! Who knows your trauma + past yet still loves you for you and SUPPORT[S] YOU," a second person raved of Fine, while a third noted, "You can see in her face she was still holding a lot of trauma here."

Article continues below advertisement

What Cassie Ventura Has Shared About Her Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

MORE ON:
Cassie Ventura

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

cassie ventura hugs husband alex fine video domestic violence
Source: mega

In court, the singer detailed the abuse she endured while in an on-off relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

As OK! reported, the "Me & U" crooner revealed during the trial that she felt she had to participate in Combs' s-- parties, known as "freak offs," in order to please him and avoid him retaliating. Since Ventura didn't actually want to have sexual relationships with other people, she would take drugs during the gatherings, eventually leading her to become addicted.

"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," she explained in court.

Ventura also commented on the physical attacks she suffered from the rapper, which happened "a lot."

Combs would "grab me up. Push me down. Hit me in the side of the head. Kick me. You name it," she claimed.

One violent instance from 2016 was captured on hotel surveillance footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie Ventura Admits She Wanted to Commit Suicide

During on shocking moment in the trial, the star confessed she wanted to "walk out the door into traffic" to take her own life, but “my husband would not let me."

“I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore,” Ventura explained of the flashbacks she was having.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's Marriage

cassie ventura hugs husband alex fine video domestic violence
Source: @alexfine44/instagram

Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, released a message shaming people who are complicit in violence against women.

Fine and Ventura married in 2019, and she's currently pregnant with their third child together.

After footage of Diddy abusing Ventura went viral online, the fitness guru spoke out and slammed the music mogul's actions.

"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he wrote on social media. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.