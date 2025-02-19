Cassie Ventura Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Husband Alex Fine More Than 1 Year After Settling Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape Lawsuit

The famed singer — who was the first of many accusers to file a series of serious lawsuits against her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs in November 2023 — announced via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, that she is pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine 's third child.

The pictures showcased Ventura and Fine's daughters, Frankie , 5, and Sunny , 3, happily striking poses near their mom's belly — with the little girls even giving the 38-year-old's bump a smooch in one of the sweet snaps.

In the comments section of the post, Ventura's husband comedically dropped a GIF of Cardi B on stage at an awards show, stating, "bro, I'm five months pregnant! I can't even breathe!"

In another photo, Fine put his hands on his wife's stomach, while a couple images were full pictures of the whole family.

"And she lived happily ever after 🥹🫶🏾," an admirer wrote, as another supporter declared, "yes, thats the best revenge… BEING HAPPYYYY 👏👏👏👏👏."

Fans also flooded Ventura with warm wishes and positive thoughts, with some acknowledging how much the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker deserves happiness after her long history of allegedly being abused by Combs.

"Gosh, I’ve never been happier for someone that I don’t personally know! Wow! BLESSINGS TO YOU, BEAUTY!!! 🥹😭😍😍😍🤩," a third fan admitted, while a fourth noted: "So happy for you. Let's say thank you from all the women who has gone through any domestic violence. God has his hands on your family. Stay strong and take care of yourself."

"This literally gave me chills. I have never been happier for someone I have never personally met. Congrats to you guys! May you continue to receive all the happiness your heart and soul not only desires, but all that you deserve! 💙," a fifth person penned.