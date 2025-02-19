Cassie Ventura Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Husband Alex Fine More Than 1 Year After Settling Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape Lawsuit
Cassie Ventura is soon to be a mom-of-three!
The famed singer — who was the first of many accusers to file a series of serious lawsuits against her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs in November 2023 — announced via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, that she is pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child.
"🤰🏽💙 #3," Ventura simply captioned the post, which featured professional photos of the growing family shot by photographer Jorden Keith.
The pictures showcased Ventura and Fine's daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3, happily striking poses near their mom's belly — with the little girls even giving the 38-year-old's bump a smooch in one of the sweet snaps.
In another photo, Fine put his hands on his wife's stomach, while a couple images were full pictures of the whole family.
In the comments section of the post, Ventura's husband comedically dropped a GIF of Cardi B on stage at an awards show, stating, "bro, I'm five months pregnant! I can't even breathe!"
Fans also flooded Ventura with warm wishes and positive thoughts, with some acknowledging how much the "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker deserves happiness after her long history of allegedly being abused by Combs.
"And she lived happily ever after 🥹🫶🏾," an admirer wrote, as another supporter declared, "yes, thats the best revenge… BEING HAPPYYYY 👏👏👏👏👏."
"Gosh, I’ve never been happier for someone that I don’t personally know! Wow! BLESSINGS TO YOU, BEAUTY!!! 🥹😭😍😍😍🤩," a third fan admitted, while a fourth noted: "So happy for you. Let's say thank you from all the women who has gone through any domestic violence. God has his hands on your family. Stay strong and take care of yourself."
"This literally gave me chills. I have never been happier for someone I have never personally met. Congrats to you guys! May you continue to receive all the happiness your heart and soul not only desires, but all that you deserve! 💙," a fifth person penned.
Ventura and Fine have been married since 2019 — roughly one year after she and Combs finally split for good.
Prior to finding her husband, Ventura was involved in a toxic on-again, off-again relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder since 2009.
In her lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of rape and abuse — with surveillance video footage later shared online of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper beating his then-girlfriend in the hallway of a hotel in 2016.
Combs responded to the video's release with an apology shared to social media in May 2024.
"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he expressed at the time. "I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
"My behavior on that video is inexcusable," Combs — who is now locked up at a Brooklyn prison — continued. '"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."