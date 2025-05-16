Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Cassie Ventura Reveals Husband Alex Fine Punched a Wall When He Found Out Rapper Allegedly Raped Her
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's now-husband, Alex Fine, punched a wall when the singer informed him she was allegedly raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The personal trainer's reaction was revealed during Ventura's Friday, May 16, testimony after being asked whether Fine knew she had intercourse with Combs twice in September 2018, as the pair had started newly seeing each other at the time before going Instagram official by December of that same year.
Cassie Ventura Questioned About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape
Ventura claimed it was the first sexual encounter where Combs raped her, though she said the second time was consensual. The Bad Boy Records founder has denied the rape claims.
Discussing how Fine knew about the interactions, Combs' defense lawyer Anna Estevao brought up how the wellness consultant "punched a wall" when he learned his then-girlfriend had been allegedly raped and seemed to suggest Ventura made the claim to cover up her cheating.
Text messages displayed by Combs' attorney's showed Ventura and the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper engaging in romantic banter throughout August and September 2018 despite her new relationship with Fine.
Cassie Ventura Slept With Sean 'Diddy' Combs While Dating Alex Fine
In one conversation on September 26, 2018, Ventura and Combs told each other they "love" one another and when the rapper asked to "hold" the "Long Way 2 Go" singer, she said, "we can embrace lol."
"You don’t say anything to the effect of the last time we saw each other you raped me?” Estevao questioned of the message exchange, to which Ventura confirmed: "Right."
"In fact you’re saying you want to keep the peace?" the intense attorney asked, as Ventura again agreed.
A text sent on September 27, 2018, showed they had intercourse that night — when Ventura had already been dating her now-husband, Alex Fine, whom she is currently expecting her child with.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura Reveals She Wanted to Commit Suicide During Heartbreaking Courtroom Testimony
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Reveals Rapper's 'Swinger' Lifestyle During Cross-Examination
- Cassie Ventura Was 'Nervous' and 'Confused' When Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs First Had Her 'Perform' in a Freak Off
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alex Fine Not Present During Wife Cassie Ventura's Rape Testimony
Ventura testified that was not the evening she was raped before explaining why she and Combs slept together after already breaking up and moving on with someone new.
"We’d been together 10 years," she noted. "You just don’t turn feelings off that way."
While Fine has been supportive and present in the courtroom throughout the entirety of Ventura's testimony, he was not allowed to be present during her questioning about the alleged rape, as the defense mentioned he could be called as a witness at another point in the trial.
Cassie Ventura Last Sees Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Kim Porter Memorial Service
On Friday, Ventura also said under oath that the last time she came face-to-face with Combs before the trial was at a memorial service for his late ex Kim Porter — whom he shares four of his seven kids with — in November 2018.
In a November 19, 2018, text exchange, Combs told Ventura she "left" him at the service, though she argued: "I didn’t just leave you. I said goodbye a few times. I want to be with you but need to be with grandma."
She then asked him: "I know how crazy and painful this is. You compared me to [ex] Gina [Huynh] the other day and you posted Kim was your soulmate. What was the 11 years all about?"