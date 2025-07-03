Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Fourth of July Prison Menu Revealed
While Sean “Diddy” Combs may be used to lavish parties, his Fourth of July will look a bit different this year, as he’ll be feasting on prison food behind bars.
Although it's a special day in America, Combs' menu will not consist of anything too over-the-top.
The Prison Menu
A representative for Combs’ detention facility spoke to a media outlet to share details about his first meal of the day, which will consist of cereal, fruit, milk, butter and a breakfast cake.
For lunch, the incarcerated rapper will be able to choose between a hamburger, bean burger, two hot dogs or soy dogs, accompanied by mac and cheese, green beans and fruit.
For dinner, the star will nosh on baked fish, black beans, buttered noodles, mixed vegetables and two pieces of wheat bread.
The Verdict
As OK! reported, a verdict was reached in Combs’ case on July 2.
The jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Cassie Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Says 'Roughest Part' About Prison Life Is 'the Food' as Disgraced Star Remains Behind Bars Until May Trial
- Revealed: What Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Eat in Jail on His 55th Birthday After Lawyer Said the Food Is the 'Roughest Part' of Prison
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Spoke Out on the Verdict
While Combs, who turned to tell his family he’d be coming home soon, seems satisfied with the results, Ventura’s lawyer immediately spoke out, vowing to keep fighting.
"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement to OK!, citing Ventura’s civil lawsuit as what is believed to have started the investigation into Combs that resulted in the trial.
“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor continued. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.” Wigdor added his client “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”
“This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he concluded.
Although Combs’ attorneys requested he be let out on $1 million bail, he was denied and will remain in prison until he is sentenced.