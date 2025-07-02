Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tells His Family He's 'Coming Home' After Shocking Verdict Revealed

Aside from talking with his family, a news outlet reported Combs got on his knees with his head down in a chair, as if he was praying after he avoided getting life behind bars.

His family was seen cheering in the background and clapping, while his defense attorneys hugged each other. Combs also embraced his lawyer Brian Steel.

As OK! reported, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo asked that while he awaits his sentencing, he be freed from the federal detention center where he has been for almost one year.

Due to the s-- trafficking verdict coming back as not guilty, Agnifilo also requested Combs be immediately released back to his home in Miami, Fla., on a $1 million bond.

Once the verdict was reached, the government told Judge Arun Subramanian they believe Combs should remain in jail until his final sentencing.