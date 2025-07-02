Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tells His Family He's 'Coming Home' After Shocking Verdict Revealed
After Sean “Diddy’ Combs' verdict was read, he had a shocking message for his family, according to a news outlet.
Once the jury’s decision was announced, Combs turned around to his family — Janice Combs, his mom, his three daughters, his sons, and Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest child — who were present and told them he’d be “coming home” and would see them soon.
The Verdict
As OK! reported, the jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Cassie Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane.
Sean's Reaction
Aside from talking with his family, a news outlet reported Combs got on his knees with his head down in a chair, as if he was praying after he avoided getting life behind bars.
His family was seen cheering in the background and clapping, while his defense attorneys hugged each other. Combs also embraced his lawyer Brian Steel.
As OK! reported, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo asked that while he awaits his sentencing, he be freed from the federal detention center where he has been for almost one year.
Due to the s-- trafficking verdict coming back as not guilty, Agnifilo also requested Combs be immediately released back to his home in Miami, Fla., on a $1 million bond.
Once the verdict was reached, the government told Judge Arun Subramanian they believe Combs should remain in jail until his final sentencing.
Cassie's Lawyer Speaks Out
After Combs was found not guilty on the s-- trafficking charge, Ventura's lawyer spoke out.
"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor told OK!, acknowledging Ventura’s civil lawsuit is what is believed to have started the investigation into Combs in the first place.
“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” he continued. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.”
Wigdor noted Ventura “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”
Cassie's Testimony
“This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” Wigdor concluded.
As OK! shared, Ventura testified at Combs' trial on May 13.
During her testimony, she talked about his infamous "freak offs" and opened up about Combs abusing her, claiming he would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head."