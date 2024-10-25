Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held a 'Freak Off' the Same Night He Threw a Star-Studded After-Party for the 2005 VMAs: Report

A new report claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs usually held his s-- parties — which he refers to as "freak offs" — the same night he threw star-studded award show after-parties.

According to people who have viewed some of his R-rated videos, the disgraced mogul — who was arrested last month for trafficking — held a "freak off" in 2005 just hours after stars mingled with him following the MTV VMAs that August.