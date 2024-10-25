Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held a 'Freak Off' the Same Night He Threw a Star-Studded After-Party for the 2005 VMAs: Report
A new report claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs usually held his s-- parties — which he refers to as "freak offs" — the same night he threw star-studded award show after-parties.
According to people who have viewed some of his R-rated videos, the disgraced mogul — who was arrested last month for trafficking — held a "freak off" in 2005 just hours after stars mingled with him following the MTV VMAs that August.
The report alleged that celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Fergie, Ice-T and Paris Hilton were at the VMAs bash, but they all eventually left the premises before any sexual activity took place, so it seems they were unaware of what else occurred that night.
Once the shindig at Miami's Inside at Space nightclub concluded, footage showed the rapper, 54, at his home with nearly naked men and women, none of whom were famous.
In one video, a woman can be seen having intercourse with a man while she had white powder under her nose, and Diddy allegedly stood by to watch. He was wearing the same T-shirt he was photographed in at the VMAs after-party.
It was also alleged that he threw a "freak-off" following the 2004 VMAs and the same night as the 2005 Super Bowl. In a video from the latter, Combs reportedly filmed himself while being intimate with a woman.
As OK! reported, multiple men and women have accused Diddy of sexually assaulting them at his parties, with many claiming they were drugged beforehand.
In one lawsuit, a male personal trainer claimed the Bad Boy Records founder invited him to a 2022 shindig at his house in Holmby Hills, Calif., but upon entrance, he was forced to have an alcoholic drink and sign an NDA.
- Pro Athlete Stopped Sean 'Diddy' Combs From Sexually Assaulting Man at Party, Lawsuit Claims
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drugged Personal Trainer and 'Passed Him Around' for 'Sexual Enjoyment' at Star-Studded 2022 Party, Lawsuit Claims
- Jamie Foxx Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Responsible' for His Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization During Actor's Stand-Up Show: Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Once the man in question — who filed his suit under the pseudonym John Doe — began to "feel disoriented, dizzy and weak," he claimed Combs "began performing non-consensual oral s-- onto him."
Doe was then forced to "perform oral s-- on another celebrity in the room," with the lawsuit adding, "While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and women."
"These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment," it added.
The "I Need a Girl" vocalist has denied the accusations against him and is currently locked up on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Court documents said he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
The disgraced star has pled not guilty, and his trial is set to begin in May 2025.
The New York Post reported on the videos and timing of Combs' "freak offs."