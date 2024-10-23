Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Would Have Tried' to Hook Up With Me at His Party If There Weren't Kids Around, OnlyFans Model Claims
OnlyFans model Sienna Grace is coming clean about what it's like to mingle with Hollywood stars.
In a new interview, the Australian internet personality revealed she has attended one of disgraced Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous bashes, but she didn't witness any sexual activity go down despite dozens of other people's claims.
"Diddy brought out his son's birthday cake, but while he was at the party he wasn't very present and just lurked around," Grace explained. "I feel like if I hadn't been there with the kids, things would have gone differently. He definitely would have tried to approach me."
Grace was invited to the party through one of her famous connections, as she revealed she's slept with several celebrities before.
The model explained that on one occasion, when she "was backstage at a show with about ten people," a rapper — whom she did not identify — "put his sweater around me to be like, 'This is the girl for the night.'"
Grace said the gesture signaled to the rapper's entourage that she was off limits to everyone else.
In another instance, she said a hip-hop trio's assistant brought her a bottle of expensive champagne while at a concert, spilling, "that was the signal I got. And then straight after the show I was ushered to a private room."
While Grace may not have seen any crime go down at one of Diddy's shindigs, countless people have sued the mogul, 54, and claimed they were sexually assaulted at one of his parties.
On September 16, the dad-of-seven was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, though he has pled not guilty.
Court documents stated the "I Need a Girl" vocalist "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
In one recent lawsuit, a personal trainer who went by John Doe claimed he was invited to a 2022 after-party at Combs' home and was forced to have a drink and sign an NDA upon arrival.
Doe claimed that once he was drugged, the Bad Boy Records founder "began performing non-consensual oral sex onto him."
"While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and women," the lawsuit stated. "These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment."
It was alleged that at least one celebrity was involved in the situation.
