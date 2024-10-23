Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drugged Personal Trainer and 'Passed Him Around' for 'Sexual Enjoyment' at Star-Studded 2022 Party, Lawsuit Claims
The trouble continues for Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In a new lawsuit filed by a personal trainer under the pseudonym John Doe, the man in question claimed he was "drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted" when the mogul invited him to a 2022 awards show after-party at his mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif.
Doe said that upon entering the home, he was asked to sign an NDA and instructed to have an alcoholic drink.
As he made his way into the bash, Doe "observed approximately a dozen individuals, including several well-known figures, who were engaging in group-sex activities." He then started to "feel disoriented, dizzy and weak."
Once Doe was too out of it to object, he claimed the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, "began performing non-consensual oral sex onto him."
Doe was then forced to "perform oral sex on another celebrity in the room," with the lawsuit adding, "While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and women."
“[The] plaintiff’s physical disposition made it impossible for him to reject their advances or otherwise control his body," the court documents stated.
"These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment," it added.
The celebrities in question were not identified.
As OK! reported, Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The dad-of-seven was accused of sexually abusing over 120 individuals, with many alleged victims claiming the acts took place at his infamous parties. Court documents said he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
Combs pled not guilty and was denied bail several times, meaning he'll stay in prison until his trial begins in May 2025.
On Tuesday, October 22, his seven kids put on a joint statement in defense of the disgraced star.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," their Instagram post read.
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," they added. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
Combs' mother, Janice Combs, also put out a message of support.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated," she said.
"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," the matriarch continued. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."
Page Six reported on the personal trainer's lawsuit.