Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drugged Personal Trainer and 'Passed Him Around' for 'Sexual Enjoyment' at Star-Studded 2022 Party, Lawsuit Claims

Once Doe was too out of it to object, he claimed the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, "began performing non-consensual oral sex onto him."

Doe was then forced to "perform oral sex on another celebrity in the room," with the lawsuit adding, "While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and women."

“[The] plaintiff’s physical disposition made it impossible for him to reject their advances or otherwise control his body," the court documents stated.