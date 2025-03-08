or
Amber Rose Calls Sean 'Diddy' Combs an 'Abuser' Despite Never Witnessing a 'Freak Off' at His Infamous Parties

Amber Rose claimed if the 'freak offs' were happening they must have been on a 'completely different day' than the parties.

March 8 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Amber Rose was seemingly uninvited to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak offs.”

On the Wednesday, March 5, episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the model, 41, condemned the music mogul, 55, for his abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, however, she seemingly cast some doubt on whether Combs really had sexual after parties.

Rose claimed she attended “every Puff party” since 2009 and never experienced one of the alleged “freak offs.”

“I done been to the party, the after party, the after-after party... and I never seen none of that stuff,” she assured.

“If these freak offs are happening it's on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties. It's not that day, because every time I was there Puff was there the whole time. He's got his Ciroq, he's on the DJ booth, he's the host of the party. I will say that,” she added of the star — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

Though she never witnessed one of the intimate gatherings — where many of Combs’ alleged crimes took place — she noted that it doesn’t mean they didn’t occur.

Amber Rose claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was always at his parties the 'whole time.'

“But that's not to say that it does not happen or invalidate people on that... but I do think it's a different day that I'm just not invited to. I don't know,” she explained. “They did say that there were drugs in the baby oil. I don't know because the internet is fake, you just don't know, but if that is in fact true then that is a problem.”

Though Rose didn’t seem to know much about the “freak offs,” she did bring up the shocking footage of Combs’ violently harming Ventura, which was released by CNN in May 2024.

“One thing I do know about Puff is the fact that he is an abuser. He abused Cassie. We all saw the video. That is not okay,” she said before reiterating, “But as far as the ‘freak offs’ I don't know about that.”

Rose also recalled asking her pal Ray J if he had ever been a part of one of the “freak offs.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

“I said ‘Ray did they ever invite you to freak off because they never invited me’ and I done been at these parties, and I just feel like why I didn't get the invite?” she told the podcast host.

“Maybe they know I don't get down like that, okay cool, but you would think maybe an assistant would come up and be like ‘Hey you like girls? Are you into...’ Never. No one ever asked me that,” Rose shared. “They never asked Ray J either and me.”

Amber Rose called Sean 'Diddy' Combs an 'abuser' while recalling the video of him violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Elsewhere during the sit-down, Rose was asked about the status of her relationship with Combs before his arrest, to which she stated, “I would say that we didn't talk on the phone and we didn't hang out but I was always invited to the party. And that's the extent of our friendship.”

