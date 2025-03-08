Amber Rose Calls Sean 'Diddy' Combs an 'Abuser' Despite Never Witnessing a 'Freak Off' at His Infamous Parties

“If these freak offs are happening it's on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties. It's not that day, because every time I was there Puff was there the whole time. He's got his Ciroq, he's on the DJ booth, he's the host of the party. I will say that,” she added of the star — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

Though she never witnessed one of the intimate gatherings — where many of Combs’ alleged crimes took place — she noted that it doesn’t mean they didn’t occur.