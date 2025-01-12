Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Threw 'Freak Off' Style Parties at Home When He Was a Child, Friend Claims
Sean “Diddy” Combs may have gotten his alleged deviance from his mother.
According to the music mogul’s family friend producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson, Janice Combs would often throw sexually charged parties at Sean’s childhood home.
“On the weekend, [Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets,” the pal revealed.
He added: “It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”
The shindigs described are similar to the “Freak Off” bashes held by the Grammy winner, where Sean allegedly sexually abused, drugged and raped victims.
Tim claimed “there was always things going on,” at the Combs’ home. In an upcoming documentary about Sean following his September 2024 arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution — called Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy —Tim alleged what Sean saw in his childhood impacted his actions as an adult.
“It all goes back to childhood,” Tim noted of Sean’s alleged crimes.
The confidante said that attending Janice’s parties at a young age also affected his life.
“That’s what we were privy to; this is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night,” he shared.
Another pal, DJ EZ Lee Davis also opened up about Janice’s supposed bashes, though he admitted he was never present at any of the events.
“[Janice] had little cool chicks that would come around and … she made sure everybody was comfortable,” he stated.
As OK! previously reported, Sean has been sitting in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest despite multiple attempts at bail.
Life in jail has seemingly left the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper irritable as he reportedly has been fuming over the attention fellow inmate and alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione has been receiving in prison.
"Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," the source revealed.
"Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life," they added.
While Sean is no celebrity inside jail walls, Luigi is the talk of the prison.
"He has gotten so much support with prisoners who have shared with him their stories of losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare," the source added. "Not to mention the fact that the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up."
