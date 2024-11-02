Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline: How It All Began, Why It Ended and More

After the ordeal, Combs and Lopez came back stronger and attended the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. The "Let's Get Loud" singer made headlines at the time when she arrived in her famous plunging green gown.

Looking back at Lopez's iconic look, Combs told Entertainment Tonight, "We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion. I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion. I didn't know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her. She deserved it. She is one of the fliest out there."