Jennifer Lopez's Ex Ojani Noa Says Their Divorce Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Fault': 'Let Her Tell the Truth'

"Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault," Noa claimed of the Bad Boy Records founder — who was arrested and imprisoned in September on racketeering and trafficking charges.

"When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6," the Cuban actor said via an English translation from Spanish. "That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started."