Jennifer Lopez's Mom Rejects Idea of Singer Getting Back Together With Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Resurfaced Clip After Rapper's Shocking Arrest: Watch
Jennifer Lopez's mom has disapproved of Sean "Diddy" Combs for decades.
In an old clip from the "On the Floor" singer's 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show — which resurfaced shortly after Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16 — Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, had a disgusted reaction to host Wendy Williams suggesting the Marry Me actress rekindle her relationship with the now-disgraced rapper.
"I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way," Williams told Lopez of Combs, prompting the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker to start laughing hysterically as she admitted: "I remember you said that."
While the audience cheered in apparent approval of the idea, Lopez pointed to her mom as the cameras panned over to show her unhappy reaction.
Rodriguez appeared to say "it's done" while moving her hand in a dismissive motion as if signaling the situation was finished.
"It’s crazy, everybody came alive. They all had something to say," Lopez joke of the audience.
"Everybody has an opinion," Williams agreed, to which Lopez responded: "Yes! It’s funny to me."
Before moving on to a new talking point, Williams declared, "Alright, so no Puffy," as the Hustlers actress reiterated, "no Puffy."
After the resurfaced clip went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop talking about Rodriguez's reaction to Williams suggesting Lopez should get back together with Combs — who was taken into police custody and held without bail on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he has plead not guilty to.
"Mama's face said it all. Mama's know best," one supporter stated, while another person agreed: "Lol! Not her mom in the audience saying 'absolutely not.'"
Rodriguez's disapproval of Combs dates back to at least December 1999, when Lopez and her then-boyfriend were arrested after a shooting occurred inside of a nightclub in Times Square.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer and the music mogul fled the scene and a police chase ensued, resulting in the duo finding themselves behind bars.
At the time, Lopez spent 14 hours in jail before she was released from custody without any charges filed against her.
In the midst of an almost yearlong investigation into Combs, former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker spoke out in an interview with the New York Post to reveal what happened after Rodriguez showed up at the police station looking for her daughter.
"Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer," the retired policeman recalled. "I heard her say, 'I told you not to get involved with (him).'"
Lopez and Combs eventually broke up in 2001 after dating for less than three years.
Following their romantic demise, Lopez confessed in a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine that Combs "wasn't faithful" throughout their love story.
"I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin," she explained. "I never caught him [cheating] but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."