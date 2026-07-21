Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Facing 'Significant Challenges' in Communicating With Incarcerated Rapper as Deadline Nears in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are having issues communicating with the incarcerated rapper as they filed for a second extension in a pending civil lawsuit. Combs' attorneys filed a response to music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit, asking for more time to submit an amended answer and counterclaims as the rapper remains behind bars at New York's Fort Dix, according to documents obtained by OK!

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Highlights Communication Issues

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024.

Combs' legal team argued that they have been unable to effectively communicate with their incarcerated client and requested that the deadline be moved from July 21 to August 11. The disgraced music mogul has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in October 2025, though acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy (RICO) and two counts of s-- trafficking.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Named in Civil Lawsuit Before Arrest

Source: MEGA Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in February 2024.

Jones made headlines in February 2024 when he filed a $30 million sexual assault and sexual harassment lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist. The music producer claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him several times while they collaborated from September 2022 to November 2023. The lawsuit also named the New York native's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, his son Justin Combs and his company, Combs Global, among its defendants.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Called Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones a 'Liar'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied the allegations against him, calling it a 'undeserved payday.'

At the time, Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, denied the accusations in a statement. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Holley said in a statement shared with a news outlet in February 2024. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

A Judge Dismissed Several of Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' Claims in March

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August 2024.