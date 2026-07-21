or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Facing 'Significant Challenges' in Communicating With Incarcerated Rapper as Deadline Nears in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team filed a second extension in a pending civil lawsuit, citing their inability to properly communicate with the rapper while behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are having issues communicating with the incarcerated rapper as they filed for a second extension in a pending civil lawsuit.

Combs' attorneys filed a response to music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit, asking for more time to submit an amended answer and counterclaims as the rapper remains behind bars at New York's Fort Dix, according to documents obtained by OK!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Highlights Communication Issues

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024.

Combs' legal team argued that they have been unable to effectively communicate with their incarcerated client and requested that the deadline be moved from July 21 to August 11.

The disgraced music mogul has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in October 2025, though acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy (RICO) and two counts of s-- trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Named in Civil Lawsuit Before Arrest

Photo of Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in February 2024.
Source: MEGA

Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in February 2024.

Jones made headlines in February 2024 when he filed a $30 million sexual assault and sexual harassment lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist.

The music producer claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him several times while they collaborated from September 2022 to November 2023.

The lawsuit also named the New York native's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, his son Justin Combs and his company, Combs Global, among its defendants.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Called Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones a 'Liar'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied the allegations against him, calling it a 'undeserved payday.'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied the allegations against him, calling it a 'undeserved payday.'

At the time, Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, denied the accusations in a statement.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Holley said in a statement shared with a news outlet in February 2024. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

A Judge Dismissed Several of Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' Claims in March

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August 2024.

Months later, the New York rapper filed a motion to dismiss Jones' lawsuit in August 2024.

Judge J. Paul Oetken later dismissed five of the nine claims in March 2025, including RICO claims, infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract claims.

Trafficking claims against Diddy and his former chief of staff were allowed to proceed, along with the sexual assault and premises liability claims against the defendants.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.