Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Offer Rare Prison Update Despite Wanting to 'Separate' Themselves From Disgraced Dad's Scandals

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are forging their own path amid their dad's ongoing legal drama with the launch of their clothing brand, 12TWINTY1. “His press, is his own press. Our press is our own press. People fail to realize that we are also individuals. It’s separate,” D'Lila, 19, said in an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, July 18.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Twins Are 'Close' With Their Father

Source: @thecombstwins/Instagram; MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters said their father 'gives the best advice' despite being behind bars.

Jessie, 19, agreed with her twin sister, adding, "I just feel like we’ve never allowed any of that to stop us. We have to keep going. It’s honestly just made us push and work harder because we’re not gonna stop." The twins called their relationship with their father, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution-related charges, "great," adding, "We definitely are very close and he gives the best advice."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Focused on Being a 'Better Person'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.

Apart from the twins, the "Last Night" artist, 56, is a father to five other children – Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Christian "King" Combs, Chance Combs and Love Combs. The twins also shared a rare update on how their father was holding up behind bars, telling Entertainment Tonight, "He’s been very focused on being a better person for his family. He’s just always been there for us."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Found Guilty in July 2025

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes in both Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents.

Diddy has been in police custody since his September 2024 arrest, which followed a months-long investigation that included raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Fla. Nearly one year later, in July 2025, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologized to His Children After His Trial

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a father of seven children.