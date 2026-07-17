Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Offer Rare Prison Update Despite Wanting to 'Separate' Themselves From Disgraced Dad's Scandals
July 17 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are forging their own path amid their dad's ongoing legal drama with the launch of their clothing brand, 12TWINTY1.
“His press, is his own press. Our press is our own press. People fail to realize that we are also individuals. It’s separate,” D'Lila, 19, said in an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, July 18.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Twins Are 'Close' With Their Father
Jessie, 19, agreed with her twin sister, adding, "I just feel like we’ve never allowed any of that to stop us. We have to keep going. It’s honestly just made us push and work harder because we’re not gonna stop."
The twins called their relationship with their father, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution-related charges, "great," adding, "We definitely are very close and he gives the best advice."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Focused on Being a 'Better Person'
Apart from the twins, the "Last Night" artist, 56, is a father to five other children – Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Christian "King" Combs, Chance Combs and Love Combs.
The twins also shared a rare update on how their father was holding up behind bars, telling Entertainment Tonight, "He’s been very focused on being a better person for his family. He’s just always been there for us."
- 'He's Very Proud of Us': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Say Rapper Is 'Guiding' Their Fashion Line From Behind Bars
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters, 18, 'Had an Anxious and Defeated Look' While Leaving Courthouse in Tears: Insider
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twins Jessie and D'Lila Bond With Little Sister Love While Dancing in Stilettos as Rapper Remains Behind Bars: Watch
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Found Guilty in July 2025
Diddy has been in police custody since his September 2024 arrest, which followed a months-long investigation that included raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Fla.
Nearly one year later, in July 2025, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologized to His Children After His Trial
Diddy's daughters struggled through the trial, often breaking down in tears and leaving the courtroom as shocking details about their father's s-- life came to light.
"I want to apologize to my seven children," the "I'll Be Missing You" artist told his family following his October 2025 sentencing, before addressing his mom, Janice Combs, per NBC News. "My mother, you taught me better. You raised me better."
Throughout his trial, Diddy maintained his innocence and appealed the case after his sentencing. The Bad Boy Records founder's release was originally scheduled for June 4, 2028. However, the date was moved up, and he's now set to be freed on February 23, 2028.
He's still facing several other sexual assault lawsuits.