or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Pay $100 Million Default Judgement in Inmate's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Rapper

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a mugshot of Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.
Source: MEGA; Michigan Department of Corrections

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been ordered to pay Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith $10 million after failing to file a response to the inmate's sexual assault lawsuit.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs owes Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith a whole lot of money.

On Monday, September 9, the famed rapper was slammed with a $100 million default judgement as a result of Cardello-Smith's sexual assault lawsuit against the embattled Bad Boy Records founder.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs million default judgement sexual assault lawsuit
Source: Michigan Department of Corrections

Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs for $100 million in June.

In response to the default judgement, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo declared in a statement obtained by OK!: "This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed."

Combs was initially sued by Cardello-Smith, who is currently an inmate in Michigan, for $100 million in June, however, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker never filed a a response to the civil complaint, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs million default judgement sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer said his client is 'looking forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.'

Article continues below advertisement

Because of the music producer's lack of response, a hearing for a default judgement was set for Monday, but when Combs didn't show, the judge awarded Cardello-Smith his requested $100 million.

The ruling came roughly one month after Cardello-Smith was granted a temporary restraining order against Combs — who has been slammed with several sexual assault-related lawsuits within the past year.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardello-Smith sued Combs in June, accusing the music mogul of sexually assaulting and drugging him during a party in Detroit, Mich., back in 1997.

The prisoner claimed he had been performing oral s-- on a female when he felt a man’s hand — which Cardello-Smith alleged was Combs’ — touch him before offering what he later believed was a spiked drink.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs million default judgement sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs continues to deny any wrongdoing despite getting hit with several sexual assault-related lawsuits within the past year.

Article continues below advertisement

Next thing he knew, Cardello-Smith allegedly woke up to see Combs and a woman having intercourse, accusing the “Finna Get Lose” rapper of admitting: "I did this to you too."

The numerous lawsuits filed against Combs came after his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first to sue her former boyfriend in November 2023.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Combs and Ventura quickly settled within 24 hours for an undisclosed amount.

This past May, however, resurfaced surveillance footage from 2016 showed Combs beating and abusing Ventura in the hallway of a hotel. He later took to social media with a video apology.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs million default judgement sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The embattled rapper was first sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Other alleged victims — including Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones — have sued the award-winning artist for sexual assault, though he continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Just last month, Combs' attorney Erica Wolff called Jones' lawsuit "pure fiction," claiming it was "a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed," according to a statement obtained by OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ obtained legal documents regarding Cardello-Smith's sexual assault lawsuit against Combs.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.