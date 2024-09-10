Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Pay $100 Million Default Judgement in Inmate's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Rapper

In response to the default judgement, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo declared in a statement obtained by OK!: "This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed."

Combs was initially sued by Cardello-Smith, who is currently an inmate in Michigan, for $100 million in June, however, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker never filed a a response to the civil complaint, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication.