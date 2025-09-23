or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom, 84, Begs Judge for Short Sentence So She Can 'Spend the Last Few Years of My Life With My Son'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mom is one of many supporters who wrote a letter to the judge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' mom, Janice Combs, is begging the judge to go lightly on the incarcerated rapper when he's handed his sentencing on Friday, October 3.

The star has been behind bars since September 2024, as over the summer, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Janice Combs' Letter of Support

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Janice, 84, acknowledged the Bad Boy Records founder "has made some terrible mistakes in his life, which I know he recognizes." However, she noted he's dealt with several tough life experiences, including losing his dad at age 2 — but despite the hardships, he was always been there to support his mother emotionally and financially.

"On December 21, I will be 85 years old. This separation for the past year while Sean has been incarcerated has been excruciatingly difficult and painful for me and his children," she spilled, also referring to the seven kids the 55-year-old has. "I would like to spend the last few years of my life with my son, Sean."

Janice Combs 'Depends' on Her Son

In documents obtained by OK!, she went on to claim that she "depend[s] on Sean for emotional support" since "he always looked after my health and well-being."

Janice and her grandkids were a constant presence in the New York courthouse throughout the music artist's trial.

Diddy's Team Requests 'Fair' Sentence

Sean's defense team asked the judge that he receive no more than a 14-month sentence or time already served.

"In the past two years, Mr. Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed. He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment. Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an 'affirmative indication of innocence,'" his lawyer stated, referring to how the Grammy winner was found not guilty on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.

"It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life," they added. "It is the only just and fair sentence that could be imposed."

Diddy's legal team had made numerous requests for their client to be released on bail after the verdict was read, but the judge denied them every time, as the lawyers failed to prove Sean isn't a danger to others, with Subramanian pointing out an alleged act of violence against a woman just a few months before his arrest.

