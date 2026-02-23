or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid $100K in Cash for Miami Appearance Before Arrest

Sean Combs allegedly took $100K in cash for a Miami appearance before his arrest and conviction.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly made a significant cash payment in connection with a Miami nightclub appearance prior to his arrest.

According to Page Six, the rap mogul, known for his extravagant lifestyle, received a $100,000 fee in cash for an appearance at M2 nightclub during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kickoff party on May 4, 2023.

The contract, which was organized by the club's management, specified that the payment should be divided into two cash installments. Furthermore, the contract was made with “Janice Combs Music Holdings Inc.,” named after Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs. This unusual payment method raises questions about Diddy’s intentions at the time.

Just ten months later, in March 2024, Diddy’s home was raided by the FBI. At that point, he was facing several civil lawsuits seeking substantial damages, including one from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for a reported $20 million. The musician found himself at the center of a high-profile celebrity trial that captivated the public's attention.

In September 2024, Diddy was indicted in federal court on multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking. The situation escalated, leading to a jury trial in July 2025. While the jury acquitted him of the first two charges, they found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution purposes.

Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, along with a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. He is currently serving his sentence at Fort Dix, N.J. In addition, he settled several civil suits, including the one filed by Ventura.

