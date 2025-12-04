or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Beat Him as a Kid, Disgraced Star's Childhood Friend Claims: 'I Hate Thinking About That'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his mom, Janice Combs
Source: mega

In 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' Diddy's childhood friend claimed he was abused by his mom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

More details about Sean "Diddy" Combs' difficult childhood were uncovered in Netflix's new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In the four-part project, which centers on the rapper's rise, downfall and jail sentence on prostitution charges, his childhood friend and neighbor Tim Patterson claimed he witnessed the star being hit by his mother, Janice Combs, more than once.

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Combs Accused of Abusing Son Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' childhood friend claimed his mother abused him.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' childhood friend claimed his mother abused him.

"It wasn’t a joking thing," Patterson recalled. "D---, I hate thinking about that, man."

In 2010 footage included in the doc, Janice joked on Inside the Actors Studio about giving Sean "a lot of beatings" to toughen him up.

Patterson also thinks the star's controversial lifestyle — which included s-- parties and prostitution — may have been inspired by Janice.

"In Sean’s household, you’d start to see all the stuff you saw in the movies," he alleged, claiming she would revel with pimps, women and gangsters.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Allegedly Slapped His Mom in 1991

Another former friend of the star claimed he witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs slap his mom.
Source: mega

Another former friend of the star claimed he witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs slap his mom.

The alleged violence went both ways, as elsewhere in the doc, the Bad Boy Records founder's former friend Kirk Burrowes revealed he saw Sean slap his mother in 1991.

The incident took place after Diddy held a a celebrity basketball game at Harlem's City College of New York, where a chaotic stampede resulted in nine people being fatally trampled.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @netflix/youtube

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' debuted on Tuesday, December 2.

"He didn't know what was going to happen," he explained of the father-of-seven's future at the time, as he was just starting out in the showbiz industry. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?'"

"And I saw him put his hands on her," Kirk admitted. "Call her a b---- and slapped her. He's not looking back."

Article continues below advertisement

The Disgraced Star Calls the Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece'

Photo of Diddy's controversial lifestyle may have been inspired by his mom's alleged affinity for partying.
Source: mega

Diddy's controversial lifestyle may have been inspired by his mom's alleged affinity for partying.

Upon the documentary's release, Sean and his team lashed out, calling it a "shameful hit piece."

They also claimed it uses "stolen footage that was never authorized for release."

"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," stated the message. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

Photo. ofThe father-of-seven will be released from prison in 2028.
Source: mega

The father-of-seven will be released from prison in 2028.

As OK! reported, Diddy's life has been subject to scrutiny after his shocking trial, where he was accused of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transporting prostitutes. He was charged with two counts of the latter and was sentenced to 50 months in jail.

He was first arrested in September 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.