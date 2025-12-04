Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Beat Him as a Kid, Disgraced Star's Childhood Friend Claims: 'I Hate Thinking About That'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
More details about Sean "Diddy" Combs' difficult childhood were uncovered in Netflix's new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
In the four-part project, which centers on the rapper's rise, downfall and jail sentence on prostitution charges, his childhood friend and neighbor Tim Patterson claimed he witnessed the star being hit by his mother, Janice Combs, more than once.
Janice Combs Accused of Abusing Son Sean 'Diddy' Combs
"It wasn’t a joking thing," Patterson recalled. "D---, I hate thinking about that, man."
In 2010 footage included in the doc, Janice joked on Inside the Actors Studio about giving Sean "a lot of beatings" to toughen him up.
Patterson also thinks the star's controversial lifestyle — which included s-- parties and prostitution — may have been inspired by Janice.
"In Sean’s household, you’d start to see all the stuff you saw in the movies," he alleged, claiming she would revel with pimps, women and gangsters.
The Rapper Allegedly Slapped His Mom in 1991
The alleged violence went both ways, as elsewhere in the doc, the Bad Boy Records founder's former friend Kirk Burrowes revealed he saw Sean slap his mother in 1991.
The incident took place after Diddy held a a celebrity basketball game at Harlem's City College of New York, where a chaotic stampede resulted in nine people being fatally trampled.
"He didn't know what was going to happen," he explained of the father-of-seven's future at the time, as he was just starting out in the showbiz industry. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?'"
"And I saw him put his hands on her," Kirk admitted. "Call her a b---- and slapped her. He's not looking back."
The Disgraced Star Calls the Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece'
Upon the documentary's release, Sean and his team lashed out, calling it a "shameful hit piece."
They also claimed it uses "stolen footage that was never authorized for release."
"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," stated the message. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
As OK! reported, Diddy's life has been subject to scrutiny after his shocking trial, where he was accused of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transporting prostitutes. He was charged with two counts of the latter and was sentenced to 50 months in jail.
He was first arrested in September 2024.